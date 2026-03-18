Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has confirmed her PDP membership ahead of the 2027 elections despite the party's internal struggles

Senator Natasha urged well-meaning Nigerians to join the PDP's electronic registration for political inclusiveness

Akpoti highlighted the PDP's role as 'Nigeria's strongest opposition platform' and its digitised membership efforts

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, has officially validated her membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported on Tuesday, March 17, by The Punch, Natasha urged Nigerians, particularly the youths and party faithful, to follow suit as part of efforts to strengthen the opposition party and contribute to shaping the country’s political future.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan validates her PDP membership, urging Nigerians to join and strengthen the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

Natasha encourages Nigerians to join PDP

The lawmaker made the disclosure via her verified social media platforms, confirming that she had completed her membership validation through the party’s electronic registration portal.

According to her, the PDP remains Nigeria’s strongest opposition platform and requires the active participation of members nationwide to deepen democratic engagement and promote political inclusiveness.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said:

“The domain for PDP e-registration, pdpnigeria.org, is now secure. I have validated my membership; do yours too. Register now. It is simple and easy."

Legit.ng reports that the senator’s move aligns with ongoing efforts by the PDP leadership to digitise its membership database and revitalise grassroots participation ahead of future political activities.

Senator Natasha reaffirmed her commitment to the PDP’s core principles, emphasising that active member participation is crucial for strengthening the democratic opposition and promoting accountability in governance.

The party recently launched an electronic registration platform to make membership enrollment and validation easier, allowing members nationwide and in the diaspora to register smoothly online.

Senator Natasha Akpoti's profile

Akpoti, 46, is a Nigerian politician and lawyer who serves as a member of the 10th National Assembly representing Kogi Central senatorial district since 2023. A member of the PDP, she is the first elected female senator in Kogi State.

Born to a Nigerian father and Ukrainian mother, Akpoti was educated at the University of Abuja.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Kogi Central’s first elected female senator, representing the PDP in the 10th National Assembly. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Before joining politics and campaigning for the senate during the 2019 Kogi State governorship election under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), she founded the Builders Hub Impact Investment Program (BHIIP).

Akpoti was awarded the African Women Leadership Award by Jewel Taylor, the former vice president of Liberia. Following her activism for the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Mill, she received the presidential award from the Nigerian Society of Engineers in December 2017. She was elected a senator under the PDP in 2023.

Read more on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan:

Senator Akpoti reacts to colleague’s death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti had described the news of her colleague's death as painful.

The embattled Kogi Central lawmaker, in a statement, praised Senator Okey Ezea for his support through her battles.

Source: Legit.ng