Abba Kabir Yusuf, Governor of Kano state, approved early payment of March salaries for civil servants ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations

Bilkisu Shehu Maimota, Acting Head of Service, said the directive was issued to allow workers prepare adequately for the Sallah festivities

Maimota stated the move reflected the administration’s commitment to civil servants’ welfare and appreciation of their contributions to the state’s development

Kano, Kano state - The Governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the early payment of March salaries for civil servants to enable them prepare for the forthcoming Eid al‑Fitr celebration.

The directive was disclosed by the Acting Head of Service, Bilkisu Shehu Maimota, who said the measure was taken to support workers ahead of the Sallah festivities.

Eid al-Fitr: Jubilation as Nigerian Governor Orders Early Salary Payment for Workers

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According to her,

“The directive was given to enable workers to prepare adequately for the celebration of the forthcoming Eid el-Fitr (Sallah) in a convenient and dignified manner.”

The early salary payment has been welcomed by many workers who say the decision will ease financial pressure as families make preparations for the end-of-Ramadan celebration.

Kano govt reiterates commitment to workers’ welfare

Maimota noted that the decision also reflects the administration’s concern for the well-being of civil servants and recognition of their contributions to the state.

She said the gesture “reflects the administration’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants and its appreciation of their dedication and contributions to the development of the State.”

The acting Head of Service further urged workers to make prudent use of the funds and remain committed to their duties.

She encouraged them to continue demonstrating discipline, commitment and efficiency in their responsibilities in order to improve service delivery across the state.

Maimota added that the government remains focused on policies that strengthen workers’ welfare and boost productivity within the civil service.

Sallah Durbar: Emir Bayero’s sends letter to Kano police

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has notified the Kano state Police Command about preparations for the 2026 Sallah Durbar festivities in the ancient city. The Kano emirate council said the durbar activities would be conducted from the Emir Bayero’s palace in Nasarawa, Kano.

According to the letter, the programme of activities had been approved by the emir and the Kano Emirate Council members.

The Private Secretary to the emir, Abdullahi Haruna Kwaru, disclosed this in a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Kwar explained that the approved Sallah festivities will feature traditional durbar processions, including Hawan Sallah, Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nasarawa, and Hawan Panisau, alongside other cultural performances.

The palace further stated that dates, times, venues, and other details for the durbar processions were contained in an attached schedule forwarded to security agencies for necessary guidance. The letter revealed that Emir Bayero and members of the emirate council appreciated the cooperation of security agencies in maintaining peace and order in Kano state.

Kano emirate tussle: Emir Sanusi blows hot

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, warned that anyone attempting to disrupt the peace of Kano state would face divine consequences.

The Emir urged residents to remain law-abiding and emphasised that the Emirate tussle is a matter of divine destiny, not personal ambition.

In a radio broadcast, Sanusi II declared that those challenging his reinstallation as emir are opposing God's will and will not find peace.

Source: Legit.ng