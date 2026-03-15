Sheikh Yunus Teliat has explained that Eid-al-Fitr 2026 will be on March 19 or 20, depending on moon sighting

Muslims were strongly urged to follow the announcements by the Sultan of Sokoto for Ramadan and Eid guidance

Controversies over Eid dates stem from conflicting moon sightings and religious declarations in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Ogbomosho, Oyo state - Sheikh Yunus Teliat, the Grand Chief Imam of Ogbomosoland in Oyo State, has explained that Eid-al-Fitr 2026 will be on either Thursday, March 19 or Friday, March 20.

In a video posted on his official Facebook page on Saturday, March 14, and seen by Legit.ng, Teliat urged Nigerian Muslims to follow announcements from Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Sheikh Yunus Teliat advises Nigerian Muslims to follow Sultan Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III as Eid‑al‑Fitr 2026 is expected on March 19 or 20. Photo credit: Imam Agba Ogbomoso

Source: Facebook

Teliat urges Muslims to follow Sultan

Sheikh Teliat said:

“Ramadan will be 29 on Wednesday, March 18. Ramadan 2026 will end the way it started. How did we commence it? We start Ramadan when it is announced that the crescent moon has been sighted. We end Ramadan when the same announcement is made.

“Recall that we started fasting when Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, made the official announcement. We also have to follow the announcement of the Sultan to end the Ramadan fasting. Thereafter, we know the Eid-al-Fitr day.”

He added:

“If they search for the moon on Wednesday, March 18, when Ramadan will be 29, and did not see the moon, we’d have to complete 30 days of Ramadan. Can you see that it is simple?”

Furthermore, Sheikh Teliat asked Muslims in Nigeria to listen only to the NSCIA leader.

“He (Sultan of Sokoto) is the No.1 Muslim in Nigeria.”

Teliat stated:

“We can also obey any person delegated by the Sultan.

“You’d recall he was not in Nigeria during the start of Ramadan 2026. He then asked the Shehu of Borno to make the announcement. That is acceptable.”

The cleric asked Muslims to begin to expect an announcement on Wednesday, March 18.

“If, on Wednesday, we hear that the national moonsighting commitee has sighted the crescent moon, it means Eid-al-Fitr 2026 will be on Thursday, March 19. If it turned out that they did not see the moon, we will complete the 30-day fast. Then on Friday, March 20, we will celebrate Eid-al-Fitr.”

Sheikh Teliat’s trending video can be watched in full via Facebook:

Controversy often follows Eid dates

Legit.ng reports that Eid dates in Nigeria have often sparked controversy due to differences between local moon sightings, scientific projections, and declarations by the Sultan of Sokoto, which sometimes conflict with pronouncements from certain religious leaders in the southwest, Leadership noted. These discrepancies frequently lead to split celebrations among Muslims.

According to Daily Trust, those who often defy the Sultan argue that they have received credible reports of the new moon sighting in certain parts of Nigeria and beyond.

Muslim faithful observing the two raka'at supererogatory Eid prayers to celebrate the end of Ramadan at the Central Eid ground in Yola, Adamawa State, on June 28, 2023. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Read more on Eid-al-Fitr:

Eid 2026: 3 state holiday notices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that during the upcoming public holiday period in Nigeria, some states may provide free transportation.

They may also offer advance salary payments to support Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Source: Legit.ng