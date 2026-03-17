Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan publicly declared his support for President Tinubu, saying complaints about national hardship don't affect him because his personal affairs are thriving

The veteran performer praised Tinubu for securing the removal of UAE travel restrictions imposed on Nigerians in 2022, citing it as his main reason for backing the president

Aremu's stance sparked reactions, especially for shifting from his 2024 condemnation of Tinubu's economic reforms to praising them in 2026

Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan, younger brother of filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, has openly declared his strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that he is not bothered by complaints about Nigeria’s economic hardship.

In a video that surfaced online, the actor explained that his backing for Tinubu is tied to one major achievement, which is the lifting of the United Arab Emirates’ visa ban on Nigerians, which was first imposed in 2022.

Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan declares firm support for President Tinubu despite widespread complaints about economic difficulties. Photo: aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Aremu Afolayan narrated that Bola Tinubu personally travelled to the UAE, held talks with its leadership, and secured the removal of the restrictions.

The veteran performer stated that while many Nigerians continue to criticise the government, he prefers to focus on what he sees as tangible results.

He said:

"When people say the country is hard, I don’t really care because I’m doing very well. When the UAE banned Nigerians from entering their country, it was President Tinubu who went there, met with their president, and helped lift the ban. Nigeria has many problems, but most Nigerians seem more focused on criticising him and his efforts. The good work President Tinubu is doing is why I support him. He is trying to unite Nigerians."

This position marks a major shift for the actor, who in 2024 had strongly condemned Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira, which he said worsened living conditions back then.

In the latest video, Aremu Afolayan was seen at gatherings aligned with efforts to promote Tinubu’s political future, which showed how his perspective has changed over time.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Aremu Afolayan's declaration

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@GOATED_CR7 said:

"He's speaking fact. You can't point to any spoils that started under Tinubu. He's working and doing everything to set this country on the path of greatness. The only problem is that Nigerians have been conditioned to stomach infrastructure for decades. So if it's not about what they eat, then there's no development."

@AbiolaAutos commented:

"Yes president Tinubu is trying his best, but in security aspect, I rate him low. The northers politicians are not even taking the security of that region seriously. Now the whole country is in chaos."

@Ghostfeed001 wrote:

"When they are benefiting they don't care about those that's affected, Nigeria is just filled with greedy and self centred people."

@balogun_onome reacted:

"He doesn't care as long as he is doing very well for himself—but still, those useless APC motherless, fatherless, childrenless and hungry people will be collect 3cups of rice for survival."

@uchebakaadi said:

"I support him. He is trying to unite Nigerians.' When u watch d news about insurgency, don't mind them—it's all scripted.'-Afolayan uniting d country by claiming Borno & all d atrocities r all scripted by residents wonder if is same in his region. Surely bigot did 'go2school."

Actor Aremu Afolayan shifts stance on Tinubu, now backs president after previously condemning fuel subsidy removal in 2024. Photo: aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil

Source: Instagram

Aremu Afolayan caught between brother and Funke Akindele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aremu Afolayan found himself in a tricky situation during an interview circulating online.

The host asked him to choose between his brother Kunle's epic fantasy film Anikulapo and Funke Akindele's blockbuster comedy Behind the Scenes.

Aremu explained that such a choice was impossible, pointing out that Kunle had just given him a large financial gift, while Funke had shown kindness by buying him a door for his house.

Source: Legit.ng