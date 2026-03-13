Oyo APC Youth League spokesman, Taorid Olawale, warned the party’s national leadership to exercise caution in selecting governorship candidates for the 2027 elections in Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states

The Oyo APC Youth League cautioned that presenting aspirants with questionable public reputation could weaken the party’s chances and affect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election prospects in the South-west

The group urged the APC leadership to field credible and widely accepted candidates, warning that choosing controversial figures could cost the party victory in the next governorship election in Oyo state

A political advocacy group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the party’s national leadership to be careful in selecting governorship candidates for the 2027 general elections.

They further warned that unpopular choices could threaten the party’s prospects in the South-west.

The Oyo APC Youth League warns the party’s leadership about candidate selection ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

The group, operating under the banner of the Oyo APC Youth League, said the credibility and public reputation of aspirants must remain central in the party’s decision-making process, particularly in Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Friday, March 13, in Abuja and signed by its spokesman, Taorid Olawale, the group urged the APC to prioritise candidates with integrity and strong grassroots support.

The statement warned that presenting individuals with questionable public perception could harm the party’s standing in the region.

Group urges party to prioritise integrity and credibility

According to the Youth League, voters in the South-west place significant value on the personal history and reputation of political aspirants.

The group said political figures who lack public trust could weaken the party’s appeal during elections.

“In politics, sins are not forgiven; they are merely kept until the right time for reckoning,” the statement said.

It argued that allowing controversial aspirants to secure party tickets through internal political manoeuvring could have wider consequences for the party’s electoral strength in the region.

Warning issued over impact on Tinubu’s re-election bid

The group further cautioned that poor candidate selection in key South-west states could affect the broader political landscape, including the expected re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

It stressed that the APC’s decisions in the region would influence voter confidence and determine whether the party maintains its political dominance.

“The stakes are high and history will not forgive a misstep,” the statement said.

Ibadan’s political influence highlighted

The group also emphasised the political significance of Ibadan, urging the party leadership to consider the counsel of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasheed Ladoja.

The Oyo APC Youth League urges the party’s leadership to be careful in choosing candidates for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

Describing the monarch as a respected technocrat and experienced political figure, the Youth League said his views remain influential among the people of the state.

According to the statement, the royal father’s background as a former senator and governor gives him a unique understanding of the political dynamics in Oyo State.

Warning against returning controversial aspirants

The group warned that some politicians seeking governorship tickets already carry what it described as a “heavy baggage of public distrust”, which could be exploited by opponents during the election.

It maintained that the party risks losing voter confidence if such individuals emerge as candidates.

“In this regard, opinion poll has truly indicated that the APC as a party may have a deficit of victory in the next governorship election in Oyo state if it fields any of its old candidates,” the statement said.

It added,

“The APC can rob itself of victory if its leadership turns defiant against public expectation of picking a young, fresh, virtuous and modest candidate to represent the party in 2027 governorship election.”

The Youth League concluded that the choices made by the APC in Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states would play a decisive role in shaping the party’s performance in the next electoral cycle.

Court stops Aiyedatiwa from seeking re-election

Previously, Legit,.ng reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo state capital, has ruled that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa does not have the legal right to contest the 2028 governorship election in the state.

In its verdict delivered by Justice Adegoke on Thursday, March 12, 2026, the court held that a re-election for the governor in 2028 would be a violation of the constitutional limit of eight years in office.

Source: Legit.ng