Tony Elumelu's stake in Seplat Energy nears $1 billion amid a significant share price rally

Seplat's impressive financial performance fuels investor confidence and positions Elumelu closer to billionaire status

Elumelu's strategic board appointment at Seplat Energy sparks optimism for future growth and profitability

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian business mogul Tony Elumelu is edging closer to joining the exclusive league of dollar billionaires in Africa as the value of his stake in Seplat Energy surges toward the $1 billion mark.

As of late April 2026, Elumelu’s investment in Seplat Energy is estimated at between $934 million and $989 million, following a remarkable rally in the company’s share price on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Tony Elumelu's Seplat investment drives Nigeria's stock market to the roof. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The sharp rise has added more than $400 million to the value of his investment in less than four months, reinforcing his reputation as one of Africa’s most strategic investors.

The development has sparked fresh conversations about Elumelu potentially joining the ranks of Africa’s dollar billionaires alongside industrial giants like Aliko Dangote.

The big Seplat bet

Elumelu made headlines on December 31, 2025, when his investment vehicle, Heirs Energies Limited, acquired a 20.07% stake in Seplat Energy from French energy firm Maurel & Prom S.A.

The deal, involving approximately 120.4 million shares, was valued at between $496 million and $500 million at the time.

Many analysts viewed the acquisition as bold but strategic, considering Seplat’s position as one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy companies.

Barely four months later, that decision has turned into one of the most talked-about investment wins in the Nigerian corporate space.

The “Elumelu effect”

Market watchers have described the rapid appreciation in Seplat’s valuation as the “Elumelu Effect,” a reflection of investor confidence in his proven ability to transform businesses.

Elumelu has built a reputation for turning around major institutions, including United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Transcorp, where his leadership significantly boosted shareholder value.

According to a report by Shore Africa, that same confidence appears to have spilt into Seplat Energy, with investors betting on stronger growth under his strategic influence.

The company also made history by becoming the first firm listed on the Nigerian Exchange to cross the ₦10,000 per share mark, closing at ₦10,450 on April 14, 2026.

This milestone further strengthened Elumelu’s position and pushed his stake valuation close to the billionaire threshold.

Strong numbers fuel investor confidence

Seplat’s impressive 2025 financial performance has also played a major role in the rally.

The company reported a 144 per cent increase in revenue, rising to $2.73 billion, while profit before tax jumped by 86.7 per cent to $497.8 million.

Its acquisition of offshore assets from Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited significantly boosted production levels to 131,506 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2025, making Seplat one of the strongest players in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Analysts believe these strong fundamentals have made the company even more attractive to both local and foreign investors.

Strategic board appointment

In January 2026, Elumelu was appointed to Seplat Energy’s board as a Non-Executive Director, a move widely seen as a strategic step in shaping the company’s long-term direction.

His appointment further deepened investor optimism, especially as Nigeria’s reclassification by FTSE Russell to Frontier Market status, effective September 2026, is expected to attract stronger foreign portfolio inflows.

Tony Elumelu's Seplat earnings double, driving NGX shares to an all-time high. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Instagram

For many investors, Seplat is seen as one of the major beneficiaries of that upgrade.

With his stake now hovering just shy of $1 billion, Tony Elumelu’s Seplat gamble is fast becoming one of the most remarkable wealth stories of 2026.

Tony Elumelu joins Seplat Energies' board

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seplat Energy Plc has appointed billionaire investor and energy entrepreneur Tony Elumelu as a non-executive director on its board, following the acquisition of a significant equity stake in the company by his business interests.

The appointment takes effect from January 22, 2026, according to a corporate filing submitted on Thursday and signed by Seplat’s company secretary, Edith Onwuchekwa.

The development marks a major shift in the ownership and governance structure of one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy companies.

Source: Legit.ng