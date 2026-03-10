APC France Chairperson, Amina Suzuki, welcomed the defection of Zamfara state Governor, Dauda Lawal, to the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 election

Amina Suzuki said the governor’s move strengthened political support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the influential North-West region

The APC France chapter announced plans to honour Governor Dauda Lawal as its Patron Designate and pledged continued diaspora support for the Tinubu administration

The France chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the defection of Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, to the ruling party.

They, however, described the move as a major political development that strengthens support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Dauda Lawal, Governor of Zamfara State, defects to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 10, issued in Paris, the Chairperson of APC France, Amina Suzuki, said the governor’s decision to join the party reflects increasing confidence among political leaders and citizens in the policies and leadership direction of the Tinubu administration.

Defection seen as boost for APC in North-West

According to the diaspora chapter, the entry of Governor Lawal into the APC represents a strategic gain for the party in the North-West, a region widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential voting blocs.

Suzuki noted that the development signals a consolidation of political support for the ruling party in the zone.

“The North-West remains one of the most influential voting blocs in Nigeria’s democratic process. With this significant political realignment in Zamfara, it is increasingly evident that President Tinubu’s leadership and policies are gaining widespread acceptance across the region,” the statement read.

Renewed hope agenda gaining traction

The APC France chapter also described the defection as more than an individual political decision, saying it represents broader endorsement of the Renewed Hope agenda promoted by the Tinubu administration.

Suzuki said the move further strengthens the party’s structure as preparations gradually begin ahead of future electoral contests.

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal switches to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo credit: @officialABATng

Source: Twitter

“As members of the APC in the diaspora, we see this development as a clear indication that the North-West is rallying behind President Tinubu. The people of the region understand the importance of stability, economic reforms, and national unity being pursued by this administration,” she said.

Governor Lawal to be honoured by APC France

The chapter further disclosed that Governor Lawal would be recognised by the group as its Patron Designate, in appreciation of what it described as his leadership and commitment to the progressive movement.

It added that members of the party in the diaspora would continue to mobilise support for the administration and promote its achievements internationally.

Suzuki also urged Nigerians across political divides to support the APC-led government in order to sustain reforms, improve national security and strengthen the country’s economic recovery.

Zamfara governor mentions amount FG gives APC states

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Lawal claimed that Zamfara state received no support from the federal government due to its PDP affiliation. Goveror Lawal highlighted that over N500 billion were given to APC states while condemning political discrimination in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

The Zamfara governor vows to stay with PDP amid defections and considers alternatives for 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng