Nigeria

Breaking: Gov Yusuf of Kano Sacks Head of Service, Gives Reason

by  Bada Yusuf
Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has sacked the Head of Service, Abdullahi Musa, saying that it is with immediate effect. This was disclosed in a statement issued by Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, the spokesperson to the governor, on Wednesday, March 11.

The governor's aide explained that the decision was part of the moves by Yusuf's administration to reposition the civil service for greater efficiency, discipline, and improved service delivery across all the institutions of government.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has sacked Alhaji Abdullahi Musa as the state head of service.
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf sacks Alhaji Abdullahi Musa as Head of Service Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba
