Breaking: Gov Yusuf of Kano Sacks Head of Service, Gives Reason
Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has sacked the Head of Service, Abdullahi Musa, saying that it is with immediate effect. This was disclosed in a statement issued by Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, the spokesperson to the governor, on Wednesday, March 11.
The governor's aide explained that the decision was part of the moves by Yusuf's administration to reposition the civil service for greater efficiency, discipline, and improved service delivery across all the institutions of government.
Source: Legit.ng
