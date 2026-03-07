Edward Onoja, ex-Kogi deputy governor, has met with the ADC chieftain, Austin Usman Okai, for an important political discussion

Onoja praised the ADC chieftain's punctuality, courage, and directness during their candid meeting

The former deputy governor under the Yahaya Bello-led APC administration also sent an important message to stakeholders in Kogi state

Kogi state - Former Kogi state deputy governor Edward Onoja has met with Comrade Austin Usman Okai, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Onoja, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, described the meeting as candid and productive, saying it helped clear misconceptions that have grown over the years of political differences.

The former deputy governor said the "discussion transformed barriers of misunderstanding into opportunities for cooperation."

Onoja hails Okai's qualities

Onoja highlighted three qualities he admired in Comrade Okai, which, according to him, are punctuality, courage and directness. He also expressed appreciation for the presence and counsel of senior figures whose guidance helped shape the conversations.

“Peace takes courage. Reconciliation takes maturity. When both prevail, the future becomes greater than the past,” Onoja was quoted as saying.

He also reportedly invoked the biblical admonition, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.”

The former deputy governor under the Yahaya Bello-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration urged all stakeholders to embrace reconciliation and continue building bridges for the common good of the state, noting that the meeting marks a positive step toward unity and forward-looking engagement.

Usman Okai bows out of 2027 election race

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Okai, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections, officially announced that he would not participate in the 2027 general elections.

He confirmed that he will neither contest nor seek any elective position. The announcement was made on Wednesday, March 4, at his residence in Abocho, Dekina local government area, Kogi state.

Reflecting on previous political experience, Okai, who ran under the PDP banner in the last National Assembly polls and finished second in a closely fought election, described his decision to bow out as a personal choice aimed at focusing on other priorities.

El-Rufai’s detention: ADC chieftain Okai Austin speaks

In another development, Okai recently faulted the approach adopted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) regarding the arrest and detention of the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The ADC chieftain said the agency should either promptly charge El-Rufai to court or allow him to regain his freedom. Okai said holding a suspect before completing investigations weakens public confidence in due process and erodes democratic norms.

He contrasted the ICPC’s actions with what he described as the more restrained conduct of the Department of State Services, arguing that the DSS opted for lawful procedure rather than intimidation. He added that El-Rufai had shown willingness to cooperate with investigators, pointing to the former governor’s voluntary appearance before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as proof that he posed no flight risk.

