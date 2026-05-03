Nigerians began praising VeryDarkMan after the Nigerian Army released a statement on missing influencer Justice Crack within 24 hours of his public call-out,

Justice Crack’s disappearance had sparked days of confusion and public outrage, especially after he criticised the Nigerian Army over soldiers’ welfare, with no agency initially confirming his arrest or involvement

The Army confirmed that they picked him up for investigation and handed him to civil authorities, while many Nigerians online insisted that the response came after mounting pressure led by VeryDarkMan’s viral video

Nigerians have been buzzing online after the Nigerian Army finally spoke out on the sudden disappearance of social media influencer Justice Mark Chidiebere, popularly known as Justice Crack.

The statement came less than 24 hours after popular social media critic Martins Vincent Ortse, widely recognised as VeryDarkMan (VDM), openly challenged security agencies over the matter.

Nigerians hail VeryDarkMan's influence as Army clarifies Justice Crack's arrest less than 24 hours after activist's demand for his release or prosecution. Photo: verydarkblackman/chuks/HQNigerianArmy

Source: Instagram

For days, rumours had spread online about Justice Crack’s sudden disappearance following his criticism of the Army regarding soldiers’ welfare.

No agency confirmed his arrest, fuelling public outrage and suspicion that the military was involved because of his latest criticism of the Army.

The silence was broken only after VeryDarkMan posted a video on Instagram, demanding answers from the Department of State Services (DSS) and other authorities.

In his video, VDM explained that the Nigerian Army does not have constitutional powers to prosecute civilians, meaning anyone arrested by them must be handed over to civil authorities.

The Ratel President insisted that Justice Crack was in DSS custody and questioned why he had not been charged to court.

“@officialdssng Justice crack is currently in your custody,I know this because the Nigerian army doesn’t not have the constitutional power to prosecute anyone so even if they arrest anyone they will have to handover to civilian authorities which are the police,efcc,dss... so he is definitely in the custody of the DSS…….my question is why is he in the custody of the dss! I JUST HOPE YOU DONT WANT TO CLAIM HE COMMITTED A TREASONABLE OFFENSE? we will be writing to the DSS to request the release of justice crack or he should be charged to court”

Watch VDM's video below:

Barely 24 hours later, the Nigerian Army issued an official statement confirming the arrest.

They explained that soldiers had complained about feeding and welfare issues to Justice Crack, who allegedly incited them towards discontent.

The Army said his actions breached the Armed Forces’ Social Media Policy and posed risks to discipline and national security.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army was drawn to the complaint made by some soldiers regarding their feeding and other matters relating to their welfare as posted on social media by a blogger/social media influencer, Justice Mark Chidiebere (Justice Crack) who seemed to be inciting soldiers to create discontent within the system… Hence, Justice Chidiebere was picked by the Nigerian Army alongside the soldiers for investigation. While the soldiers remain in own custody, Chidiebere has been handed over to the relevant civil authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

The statement, signed by Colonel Appolonia Anele, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, emphasised that the Army remains committed to the rule of law.

Many Nigerians online have since praised VeryDarkMan, saying his bold call-out forced the military to address the matter after days of tension.

Read the Nigerian Army's official statement below:

Nigerians praise VDM

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@akhigbe_b said:

"Power of VDM is the beginning of wisdom 🙌🙌🙌"

@sharonofenugu commented:

"Exactly what Vdm said 😢"

@adelodun557 wrote:

"Is alredy too late for this press release. God bless VDM 🙏"

@iammofocus reacted:

"I said they were going to address the public by today after VDM speech analysis 👏"

@couplestherapies said:

"VDM approach. He reminded them that they don't have the right to keep him for more than 24hours and that pushed them to come out and explain so we know they are not breaking the law. VDM is smart. Kudos to other people that lended their voice."

@biggest_steven commented:

"give VDM is flowers 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@judiskid_tv_production wrote:

"Vdm is really working 🔥🙌❤️"

VDM meets Blord after his release from jail

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan met Blord during an ongoing court case.

The encounter happened at a court premises, where both men briefly interacted, drawing attention from observers and online audiences.

The situation became more intense after reports showed that Blord and his lawyer approached VeryDarkMan after the sitting, but he refused to drop the case and insisted on continuing the legal battle.

Source: Legit.ng