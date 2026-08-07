A science student identified as @_big_anne on TikTok shared a screenshot of her 2026 WAEC result, showing grades across nine subjects

The student scored A1 in three subjects, including Agriculture, Chemistry, and Catering Craft, alongside passes in the remaining six

Her caption, which credited God for the outcome after six years of schooling, resonated widely with viewers online

A Nigerian science student has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her 2026 WAEC result, celebrating a performance that earned her distinctions in three subjects and passes across the board.

She showed the result, which revealed that she achieved A1 in three subjects.

A science student rejoices after checking 2026 WAEC results and displays full grades. Photo: @_big_anne

Source: TikTok

Science student's 2026 WAEC result

The screenshot she shared showed grades across all nine subjects she sat for. In Agriculture, Chemistry, and Catering Craft, she scored A1, the highest possible grade.

She also recorded a B3 in Economics and Biology, a C4 in Physics, and C5 grades in both Civic Education and General Mathematics. English Language came in at C6, meaning she achieved a pass in every subject on her result slip.

The student, who goes by @_big_anne on TikTok, posted a screenshot of her result in August 2026 alongside a caption that read:

"Waec results. I passed. 6 years no waste. Na God run am."

The post drew attention not just for the scores but for the honest and joyful way she framed the achievement. Six years of secondary school education is no small commitment, and her relief and gratitude came through clearly in the few words she used to mark the moment.

Watch her celebrate her 2026 WAEC result:

Netizens react to science student's WAEC result

The video drew warm responses from followers who took a moment to congratulate her.

Bella gold said:

"Congratulations. I pray God does the same for me"

Oluwagbedu said:

"Congratulations to u, am proud of you"

ASHER(BLESSED) OMO OLUBADAN said:

"Congratulations"

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng