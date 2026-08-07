A video of Davido arriving at Governor Ademola Adeleke's campaign rally in Osogbo has gone viral online

The singer was carried by a group of men across the gallery to reach the podium where his uncle stood

Davido also helped his cousin Sina Rambo onto the stage before the trio broke into a live performance

Davido brought the energy to the family business when he showed up at Governor Ademola Adeleke's campaign rally in Okeifa, Osogbo, and the footage has since taken over timelines.

In the trending clip, the Afrobeats star arrived in high spirits. It was hoisted by a group of men who carried him across the gallery area leading to the podium where his uncle, the Osun State governor, was already holding court.

Reactions as Davido shows up for uncle Adeleke's campaign, dances to 'Feel It' on stage. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The moment he got onto the stage, Davido immediately turned to help his cousin Sina Rambo climb up as well, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Davido, Adeleke, Sina Rambo dance on stage

Once the three were together on the platform, the atmosphere shifted entirely. The music star, Governor Adeleke, and Sina Rambo joined voices and moved to Davido's current hit, 'Feel It', turning the campaign stage into something closer to a concert

Davido shows support for his uncle in Osu state during his campaign. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

At one point, Davido and the governor stood face-to-face and shared a brief, playful dance before the rally continued.

The clip spread rapidly, with many viewers drawn to the easy affection between the singer and his uncle.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido joining his uncle cheerfully at his campaign ground in Osun state:

Reactions to Davido's appearance at Adeleke's rally

Here are some of the reactions below:

@iamkingila wrote:

"If na Jude Psqaure brother him for collect 40% for assisting Sina Rambo to the stage, but Davido do am for free"

@bimpe67 commented:

"It's all about family. May God bless us with good family that are not selfish."

@therealbabanyaro said:

"Na this man born OBO, nothing person wan tell me. The love too much!"

@akanbimoses reacted: "U can't hate David"

@abuyasr_d1st wrote: "You cannot take happiness away from this family. Allah"

@derah.ih shared: "When you see someone who grew up in love, you will know"

Governor Adeleke Dances after hearing Davido's song

Legit.ng has reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke, the uncle of Nigerian music star Davido, delighted fans after a viral video captured him enthusiastically dancing to one of the singer's songs.

In the clip, the Osun State governor appeared to be enjoying the music as he danced energetically, while those around him joined in the celebration.

The heartwarming moment quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans praising the close bond between Adeleke and Davido. Several commenters also commended the Adeleke family for their consistent support of the award-winning artiste throughout his career, describing the display as another example of the family's strong backing for one of Nigeria's biggest music stars.

Source: Legit.ng