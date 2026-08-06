Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Full List of 2027 Presidential and Vice-Presidential Candidates
Politics

Full List of 2027 Presidential and Vice-Presidential Candidates

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • INEC has published the full list of the 19 presidential candidates and their running mates for the 2027 general election
  • The publication of Form EC9 is a statutory requirement under Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2026, opening the candidates to public scrutiny
  • According to the list, President Bola Tinubu will contest on the APC platform with Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made public the full list of all 19 presidential candidates and their running mates who will contest the 2027 general election, clearing the path for campaigns to begin on August 19.

INEC released the information on Saturday, August 1, displaying the candidates' Form EC9 in line with Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2026, which requires the commission to publish candidates' personal particulars after receiving their nomination forms.

The full list of 2027 presidential candidates in the 2027 general elections has been compiled.
President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and other 2027 presidential candidates Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi
Source: Twitter

The publication gives members of the public and eligible persons the legal right to examine the information submitted by each candidate and raise any concerns about the details contained in the forms.

Read also

Breaking: Court sacks Ondo National Assembly member ahead of 2027 election, gives reason

According to The Punch, among the 19 presidential candidates listed, President Bola Tinubu will seek a second term under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with Vice President Kashim Shettima named as his running mate.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

Below is the list of all the presidential candidates, their running mates and political parties:

2027 presidential candidates

S/N

Candidate names

Political Party

Party's Abbreviation

1

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

All Progressives Congress

APC

2

Atiku Abubakar

African Democratic Congress

ADC

3

Peter Obi

Nigeria Democratic Congress

NDC

4

Senator Sandy Onor

Peoples Democratic Party

PDP

5

Omoyele Sowore

African Action Congress

AAC

6

Donald Duke

People's Redemption Party

PRP

7

Okwori Ada Elizabeth Frederick

National Democratic Party

NDP

8

Chukwu Anita Zugwai

Young Progressives Party

YPP

9

Rufai Adekunle Omoaje

Action Alliance

AA

10

Adenuga Sunday

Boot Party

BP

11

Memeh Samuel

Democratic Liberty Alliance

DLA

12

Nwanyanwu Daniel Danerechukwu

Zenith Labour Party

ZLP

13

Okereke Sunday Chibuzor

Labour Party

LP

14

Okereke Iken Esther

National Rescue Movement

NRM

15

Abbas-Bin Aliyu

Action Democratic Party

AA

16

Dikwa Suleiman Mohammed

New Nigeria Peoples Party

NNPP

17

Adebayo Adewole Ebenezer

Social Democratic Party

SDP

18

Seyi Makinde

Allied Peoples Movement

APM

19

Yusuf Kabiru

Action Peoples Party

APP

Read also

APC senators who did not make INEC final list despite Akpabio's promise

2027 vice presidential candidate

Vice President Kashim Shettima is the leading vice presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.
Kashim Shettima is the leading vice presidential candidate in the 2027 elections Photo Credit: @officialSKSM
Source: Twitter

S/N

Vice Presidential Candidates

Party

1

Kashim Shettima

APC

2

Rotimi Amaechi

ADC

3

Rabiu Kwankwaso

NDC

4

Shehu Hussaini

AA

5

Egbeola Olawale Mertins

YPP

6

Ike Chinazam

ADP

7

Mustapha Usman Turaki

Boot Party

8

Balogun Alex

DLA

9

Chikwuemeka Uchenna Anthony

NDP

10

Magashi Haruna Garba

AAC

11

Umaru Babangida

PDP

12

Konto Hajja Bintu

LP

13

Hassan Khalid

ZLP

14

Samuel Magdalene Gali

NRM

15

Abubakar Isah

NNPP

16

Buba Musa

PRP

17

Bugaje Usman Mohammed

SDP

18

Ibrahim Adamu Bala

APM

19

Ofordile Peace Egobia

APP

ADC chieftain meets Shettima

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Adamawa governor and ex-senator, Bindow Jibrilla, reportedly planned to defect from the ADC to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, posing a threat to Atiku Abubakar, the ADC 2027 presidential candidate.

This came as the ADC governorship aspirant met with Vice President Kashim Shettima, who disclosed that he discussed political matters with Bindow Jibrilla at the presidential villa.

Bindow, who was projected to get the ADC governorship ticket in Adamawa, was said to have lost it to the cousin of the former SGF, Omar Sulaiman.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuPeter ObiKashim ShettimaAtiku AbubakarRotimi Amaechi
Hot:
Rick ness Dawn staley Eva lovia Eid al fitr Southern hospitality