INEC has published the full list of the 19 presidential candidates and their running mates for the 2027 general election

The publication of Form EC9 is a statutory requirement under Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2026, opening the candidates to public scrutiny

According to the list, President Bola Tinubu will contest on the APC platform with Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made public the full list of all 19 presidential candidates and their running mates who will contest the 2027 general election, clearing the path for campaigns to begin on August 19.

INEC released the information on Saturday, August 1, displaying the candidates' Form EC9 in line with Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2026, which requires the commission to publish candidates' personal particulars after receiving their nomination forms.

President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and other 2027 presidential candidates Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The publication gives members of the public and eligible persons the legal right to examine the information submitted by each candidate and raise any concerns about the details contained in the forms.

According to The Punch, among the 19 presidential candidates listed, President Bola Tinubu will seek a second term under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with Vice President Kashim Shettima named as his running mate.

Below is the list of all the presidential candidates, their running mates and political parties:

2027 presidential candidates

S/N Candidate names Political Party Party's Abbreviation 1 Bola Ahmed Tinubu All Progressives Congress APC 2 Atiku Abubakar African Democratic Congress ADC 3 Peter Obi Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC 4 Senator Sandy Onor Peoples Democratic Party PDP 5 Omoyele Sowore African Action Congress AAC 6 Donald Duke People's Redemption Party PRP 7 Okwori Ada Elizabeth Frederick National Democratic Party NDP 8 Chukwu Anita Zugwai Young Progressives Party YPP 9 Rufai Adekunle Omoaje Action Alliance AA 10 Adenuga Sunday Boot Party BP 11 Memeh Samuel Democratic Liberty Alliance DLA 12 Nwanyanwu Daniel Danerechukwu Zenith Labour Party ZLP 13 Okereke Sunday Chibuzor Labour Party LP 14 Okereke Iken Esther National Rescue Movement NRM 15 Abbas-Bin Aliyu Action Democratic Party AA 16 Dikwa Suleiman Mohammed New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP 17 Adebayo Adewole Ebenezer Social Democratic Party SDP 18 Seyi Makinde Allied Peoples Movement APM 19 Yusuf Kabiru Action Peoples Party APP

2027 vice presidential candidate

Kashim Shettima is the leading vice presidential candidate in the 2027 elections Photo Credit: @officialSKSM

Source: Twitter

S/N Vice Presidential Candidates Party 1 Kashim Shettima APC 2 Rotimi Amaechi ADC 3 Rabiu Kwankwaso NDC 4 Shehu Hussaini AA 5 Egbeola Olawale Mertins YPP 6 Ike Chinazam ADP 7 Mustapha Usman Turaki Boot Party 8 Balogun Alex DLA 9 Chikwuemeka Uchenna Anthony NDP 10 Magashi Haruna Garba AAC 11 Umaru Babangida PDP 12 Konto Hajja Bintu LP 13 Hassan Khalid ZLP 14 Samuel Magdalene Gali NRM 15 Abubakar Isah NNPP 16 Buba Musa PRP 17 Bugaje Usman Mohammed SDP 18 Ibrahim Adamu Bala APM 19 Ofordile Peace Egobia APP

ADC chieftain meets Shettima

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Adamawa governor and ex-senator, Bindow Jibrilla, reportedly planned to defect from the ADC to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, posing a threat to Atiku Abubakar, the ADC 2027 presidential candidate.

This came as the ADC governorship aspirant met with Vice President Kashim Shettima, who disclosed that he discussed political matters with Bindow Jibrilla at the presidential villa.

Bindow, who was projected to get the ADC governorship ticket in Adamawa, was said to have lost it to the cousin of the former SGF, Omar Sulaiman.

Source: Legit.ng