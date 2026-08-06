Full List of 2027 Presidential and Vice-Presidential Candidates
- INEC has published the full list of the 19 presidential candidates and their running mates for the 2027 general election
- The publication of Form EC9 is a statutory requirement under Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2026, opening the candidates to public scrutiny
- According to the list, President Bola Tinubu will contest on the APC platform with Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate
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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made public the full list of all 19 presidential candidates and their running mates who will contest the 2027 general election, clearing the path for campaigns to begin on August 19.
INEC released the information on Saturday, August 1, displaying the candidates' Form EC9 in line with Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2026, which requires the commission to publish candidates' personal particulars after receiving their nomination forms.
The publication gives members of the public and eligible persons the legal right to examine the information submitted by each candidate and raise any concerns about the details contained in the forms.
According to The Punch, among the 19 presidential candidates listed, President Bola Tinubu will seek a second term under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with Vice President Kashim Shettima named as his running mate.
Below is the list of all the presidential candidates, their running mates and political parties:
2027 presidential candidates
S/N
Candidate names
Political Party
Party's Abbreviation
1
Bola Ahmed Tinubu
All Progressives Congress
APC
2
Atiku Abubakar
African Democratic Congress
ADC
3
Peter Obi
Nigeria Democratic Congress
NDC
4
Senator Sandy Onor
Peoples Democratic Party
PDP
5
Omoyele Sowore
African Action Congress
AAC
6
Donald Duke
People's Redemption Party
PRP
7
Okwori Ada Elizabeth Frederick
National Democratic Party
NDP
8
Chukwu Anita Zugwai
Young Progressives Party
YPP
9
Rufai Adekunle Omoaje
Action Alliance
AA
10
Adenuga Sunday
Boot Party
BP
11
Memeh Samuel
Democratic Liberty Alliance
DLA
12
Nwanyanwu Daniel Danerechukwu
Zenith Labour Party
ZLP
13
Okereke Sunday Chibuzor
Labour Party
LP
14
Okereke Iken Esther
National Rescue Movement
NRM
15
Abbas-Bin Aliyu
Action Democratic Party
AA
16
Dikwa Suleiman Mohammed
New Nigeria Peoples Party
NNPP
17
Adebayo Adewole Ebenezer
Social Democratic Party
SDP
18
Seyi Makinde
Allied Peoples Movement
APM
19
Yusuf Kabiru
Action Peoples Party
APP
2027 vice presidential candidate
S/N
Vice Presidential Candidates
Party
1
Kashim Shettima
APC
2
Rotimi Amaechi
ADC
3
Rabiu Kwankwaso
NDC
4
Shehu Hussaini
AA
5
Egbeola Olawale Mertins
YPP
6
Ike Chinazam
ADP
7
Mustapha Usman Turaki
Boot Party
8
Balogun Alex
DLA
9
Chikwuemeka Uchenna Anthony
NDP
10
Magashi Haruna Garba
AAC
11
Umaru Babangida
PDP
12
Konto Hajja Bintu
LP
13
Hassan Khalid
ZLP
14
Samuel Magdalene Gali
NRM
15
Abubakar Isah
NNPP
16
Buba Musa
PRP
17
Bugaje Usman Mohammed
SDP
18
Ibrahim Adamu Bala
APM
19
Ofordile Peace Egobia
APP
ADC chieftain meets Shettima
Legit.ng earlier reported that former Adamawa governor and ex-senator, Bindow Jibrilla, reportedly planned to defect from the ADC to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, posing a threat to Atiku Abubakar, the ADC 2027 presidential candidate.
This came as the ADC governorship aspirant met with Vice President Kashim Shettima, who disclosed that he discussed political matters with Bindow Jibrilla at the presidential villa.
Bindow, who was projected to get the ADC governorship ticket in Adamawa, was said to have lost it to the cousin of the former SGF, Omar Sulaiman.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng