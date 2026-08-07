UAE Declares Nationwide Paid Public Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's Birthday
- The UAE Government Media Office announced Friday, August 28, 2026, as a paid public holiday for federal government and private sector employees
- The holiday marks Mawlid Al Nabawi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, observed on the 12th day of Rabi' Al Awwal
- Employees on a Saturday-Sunday weekend schedule stand to benefit from an extended three-day break
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The UAE Government Media Office has announced that Friday, August 28, 2026, will be a paid public holiday across the federal government and private sector to mark Mawlid Al Nabawi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.
The announcement was published on August 7, 2026, giving employers and workers in the country advance notice to plan accordingly.
Three-Day Weekend for Many Workers
Because the public holiday lands on a Friday, employees who follow a standard Saturday-Sunday weekend will effectively enjoy a three-day break running from Friday, August 28, through Sunday, August 30. Work resumes on Monday, August 31, Gulf News reported.
What Mawlid Al Nabawi Marks
Mawlid Al Nabawi is observed by Muslims worldwide on the 12th day of Rabi' Al Awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
The occasion commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad and is typically marked through religious gatherings, Quran recitations, and sermons reflecting on his life and teachings.
Because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the date of Mawlid shifts each year relative to the Gregorian calendar.
UAE announces two remaining public holidays for 2026
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of the United Arab Emirates still have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026, with both carrying the possibility of extended weekends under the country's holiday rules.
The upcoming breaks are for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day celebration. Depending on how the holidays fall and government decisions, employees could enjoy additional days off.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng