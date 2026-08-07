The UAE Government Media Office announced Friday, August 28, 2026, as a paid public holiday for federal government and private sector employees

The holiday marks Mawlid Al Nabawi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, observed on the 12th day of Rabi' Al Awwal

Employees on a Saturday-Sunday weekend schedule stand to benefit from an extended three-day break

The UAE Government Media Office has announced that Friday, August 28, 2026, will be a paid public holiday across the federal government and private sector to mark Mawlid Al Nabawi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

The announcement was published on August 7, 2026, giving employers and workers in the country advance notice to plan accordingly.

Families prepare for Eid celebrations as the holiday period approaches. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Three-Day Weekend for Many Workers

Because the public holiday lands on a Friday, employees who follow a standard Saturday-Sunday weekend will effectively enjoy a three-day break running from Friday, August 28, through Sunday, August 30. Work resumes on Monday, August 31, Gulf News reported.

What Mawlid Al Nabawi Marks

Mawlid Al Nabawi is observed by Muslims worldwide on the 12th day of Rabi' Al Awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The occasion commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad and is typically marked through religious gatherings, Quran recitations, and sermons reflecting on his life and teachings.

Because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the date of Mawlid shifts each year relative to the Gregorian calendar.

UAE announces two remaining public holidays for 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of the United Arab Emirates still have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026, with both carrying the possibility of extended weekends under the country's holiday rules.

The upcoming breaks are for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day celebration. Depending on how the holidays fall and government decisions, employees could enjoy additional days off.

Source: Legit.ng