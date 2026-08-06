Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide and APC chieftain, clapped back at Davido after the singer mocked his primary election vote count

Ahmad challenged Davido to account for his Grammy Awards record from five nominations before commenting on his political results

The exchange is part of an ongoing social media feud between Ahmad and Davido linked to the Osun governorship election

Former presidential aide and APC chieftain Bashir Ahmad has fired back at afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, with a pointed question about his Grammy Awards record after the singer publicly ridiculed his vote count at the APC primaries.

Ahmad's retort came after Davido took to X to mock him over receiving only 16 votes during the APC primaries. Rather than defend the figure, Ahmad shifted the spotlight onto the musician's own track record.

APC chieftain drags Davido, brings Grammy records to the table Photo Credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

He asked:

"We have talked enough about the number of votes I got in my primaries. Can we now talk about the number of Grammy Awards you have won from your five nominations, David? Fair is fair."

The dig was a direct reference to Davido's five Grammy nominations, none of which have resulted in a win so far.

Osun poll at the root of the clash

The two have been trading blows on social media over the upcoming Osun State governorship election. Davido's uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is the incumbent governor of Osun and is seeking re-election. Ahmad, as an APC figure, sits on the opposing side of that political contest, making their exchanges more than just a celebrity spat.

The war of words has drawn attention because of the sharp contrast in the two men's public profiles. Ahmad, who served as a senior aide under late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been vocal in criticising the Adeleke administration, while Davido has used his massive social media following to push back against APC attacks on his uncle's government.

Nigerians react to Davido, Ahmad banters

The banter between Davido and the former presidential aide has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Kings Eye wrote:

"Probably ORIADE that flop from day one will get him the Grammy he's so obsessed about. David is not interested but always the First person to appear in every Grammy given award's."

The Ummulkhairi commented:

"Cook the fraud. This your come back fit give Davido heart attack."

Active30bg said:

"Maybe 2027 you fit get 12 vote if shame go later let you come out again."

Abdul tweeted:

"Waiting for DAVIDO to reply with how many private jets you get."

You can read more comments on X here:

Adeleke warns against rigging Osun governorship election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun governor Ademola Adeleke has issued a heartfelt appeal to President Bola Tinubu and cautioned against any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the August 15, 2026, governorship election in the state.

Speaking directly to the president, Adeleke identified himself as the Chief Security Officer of Osun state and made clear that the state would not tolerate any form of electoral interference.

Source: Legit.ng