2Baba travelled to the Otukpo-Nobi community in Benue State to commiserate with survivors of a herdsmen attack

The legendary singer used his visit to publicly pressure the government to find urgent solutions to the ongoing violence

Fans and followers reacted strongly to the musician's show of solidarity with his home state

Veteran musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba or 2face, has drawn widespread attention after visiting survivors of a deadly herdsmen attack in Benue State.

The iconic singer travelled to the Otukpo-Nobi community on Wednesday, where armed assailants had struck, leaving a trail of death and injuries.

2Baba breaks silence after emotional visit to his hometown. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

He met with members of the community, offered words of comfort, and used the occasion to demand urgent action from authorities.

Speaking during the visit, 2Baba described the killings as excessive and called on the government to put a concrete plan in place to stop further bloodshed.

He stressed that the situation has gone on for far too long without meaningful intervention.

In the caption accompanying the video he shared on social media, the music legend tied his appeal to a deeply personal sentiment.

"Benue is home. When home hurts, we all feel it. Today is about standing together, listening, and reminding one another that hope is never lost," he wrote.

Benue Under Siege

The visit comes against a backdrop of escalating violence in the state. Just a day before 2Baba shared his post, Fulani herdsmen reportedly attacked the Abaushwa community in the Nzorov council ward of Guma Local Government Area, killing four people and leaving several others with injuries.

Benue State has long been a flashpoint for farmer-herder conflicts, with communities repeatedly bearing the brunt of deadly raids.

Watch 2baba's video as he visits his hometown:

Fans React to 2Baba's Visit

The singer's gesture sparked a wave of responses from followers online, with opinions ranging from admiration to pointed challenges.

@samdedesdx said:

"When home hurts, we feel it….. Yes indeed."

@mummykfoodies1 commented:

"Na now day break."

@aniebraiinz wrote:

"Oga, contest for governorship and take the bull by the horn.."

@king_robert_akinleye reacted:

"Thank you for the memory and good music you gave to us my LEGEND✨ 🔥🦾🔥"

@amehuani_01 shared:

"Forever my LEGEND. @official2baba RESPECT & ONE LOVE❤️."

2Baba returns home and can't hide his disappointment over what he saw. Credit: @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

Annie's daughter freestyles for her

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olivia Idibia, the second daughter of Annie and 2Baba's daughter, was sighted comforting her mother after her marriage to her father crashed.

She stood by her mother and was a shoulder to lean on as she sweetly sang for her. The teenager vowed that she was not leaving, but would be by her mother's side till the end. Her actress mother couldn't hold her emotions, but was heard crying.

Source: Legit.ng