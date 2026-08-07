South Africa's Asset Forfeiture Unit secured a preservation order freezing R6.2 million tied to a suspected illegal DStv and GOtv streaming operation

Investigators identified over 104,000 MultiChoice-related transactions linked to the suspect between January 2025 and April 2026

The suspect, Damian Grundlingh, has not been arrested yet as authorities continue probing possible violations

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Authorities have dealt a major blow to an alleged illegal streaming operation accused of distributing premium DStv and GOtv content without authorisation, freezing millions of rand believed to have been generated from the scheme.

The development serves as another warning to individuals and businesses involved in the growing market for pirated television content, which continues to affect broadcasters and content creators across Africa, including Nigeria.

Subscribers relieved as court cracks down on illegal DStv and GOtv streaming platforms. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

Court freezes millions linked to alleged piracy

South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), through its Asset Forfeiture Unit, has secured a preservation order from the Eastern Cape High Court, freezing R6.2 million allegedly connected to a large-scale pirate live-streaming operation.

According to the NPA, the order, granted on August 4, 2026, targets funds held in the bank account of Damian Grundlingh, a resident of Despatch, who is suspected of illegally streaming and selling access to copyrighted MultiChoice content.

The prosecutors argued that the money represented proceeds from alleged unlawful activities, including fraud and cybercrime.

How the alleged illegal streaming network worked

Investigators claim Grundlingh had been operating the illegal streaming service since October 2024 by unlawfully accessing copyrighted content belonging to MultiChoice, the parent company of DStv and GOtv.

Instead of paying for legitimate subscriptions, customers allegedly received access codes that allowed them to watch premium television channels through the illegal platform.

Authorities said subscribers reportedly paid about R160 every month for the unauthorised service, making it significantly cheaper than official subscription packages.

The NPA disclosed that investigators identified a staggering 104,667 MultiChoice-related transactions between January 2025 and April 2026 involving the suspect and his customers, suggesting the operation may have attracted thousands of users.

No arrest yet, but investigation continues

Despite the freezing of the funds, Grundlingh has not been arrested or formally charged.

The NPA explained that investigations are still ongoing into possible violations of South Africa's Cybercrimes Act and Copyright Act.

Officials also noted that the preservation order was obtained without notifying the suspect beforehand, a procedure permitted under the country's Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The law allows prosecutors to seek court orders preserving assets believed to be linked to criminal activities, even before criminal charges are filed.

If the suspect does not challenge the preservation order, prosecutors will have 90 days to ask the High Court to permanently forfeit the frozen funds to the state.

Warning for illegal streaming operators

Reacting to the court order, Eastern Cape Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Samkelo Mtwana, described the ruling as a significant step in tackling cybercrime and intellectual property theft.

He said authorities are determined not only to investigate those suspected of engaging in illegal activities but also to seize financial gains allegedly derived from such operations, according to a report by MyBroadBand.

For Nigerians, where illegal streaming devices and unauthorised access to premium television services have become increasingly common, the case underscores the growing resolve of authorities and broadcasters to clamp down on digital piracy.

The latest action also highlights the financial and legal risks facing operators of illegal streaming platforms, as enforcement agencies continue to target both cybercrime and copyright infringement across the continent.

CANAL+ slashes DStv, GOtv decoder prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that CANAL+ Group, the new owner of MultiChoice, has reduced decoder prices for new DStv and GOtv subscribers by up to 40% as part of a broader strategy to revive Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator and attract more customers.

The move comes as MultiChoice returns to profitability following years of subscriber losses, weak consumer spending and growing competition from global streaming platforms.

CANAL+, the French media and entertainment group that completed its takeover of MultiChoice in September 2025, said early signs indicate that its turnaround plan is gaining momentum.

Source: Legit.ng