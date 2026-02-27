The Senate has responded to recent concerns raised by opposition leaders over aspects of the Electoral Act 2026

The Senate has pushed back against fresh calls by opposition leaders seeking an immediate amendment of the Electoral Act 2026, insisting that any concerns must be channelled through proper legislative procedures.

Legit.ng reports that opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi, argued that certain provisions of the new law could undermine electoral transparency, particularly in areas relating to party primaries and result transmission.

Reacting to the agitation, Senate spokesman Yemi Adaramodu dismissed the demand for another review of the law, likening it to an action coming after the process had already been concluded.

According to the Punch, he advised opposition figures to forward specific proposals to their representatives in the National Assembly for consideration.

Similarly, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Development Commission, Orji Uzor Kalu, maintained that only the National Assembly has the constitutional authority to amend the Electoral Act, stressing that individuals or pressure groups cannot dictate such a process.

Kalu cautioned opposition leaders against escalating political tension, urging them to prepare for the 2027 elections if dissatisfied with the current administration rather than “heating the polity.”

Opposition mounts pressure over 2026 law

The Senate’s reaction followed a joint press conference in Abuja by leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who described aspects of the newly enacted Electoral Act 2026 as anti-democratic.

The law, recently passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on February 18, introduced changes to party primaries, campaign timelines and funding provisions for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Under the new framework, political parties are restricted to direct primaries and consensus arrangements, effectively removing the option of indirect primaries previously available under the 2022 Act.

The law also shortens campaign periods and adjusts timelines for primaries, while providing that INEC funding be released six months before elections instead of 12 months.

‘Anti-democratic’ – Opposition leaders speak

As reported by Punch, the NNPP National Chairman, Ajuji Ahmed, reading from a prepared statement, argued that certain provisions — particularly a proviso in Section 60(3) — grant wide discretionary powers to presiding officers, potentially weakening electronic transmission of results.

He cited past remarks by former INEC Chairman Mahmud Yakubu and ex-INEC Commissioner Festus Okoye, who had spoken on the effectiveness of the BVAS system and network coverage nationwide.

Ahmed also referenced data from the Nigerian Communications Commission to support the opposition’s argument that network limitations should not justify delays in real-time result transmission.

On party primaries, the opposition leaders contended that limiting nomination methods to direct primaries and consensus infringes on the constitutional autonomy of political parties.

Atiku, Obi, Amaechi weigh in

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar called for unity among opposition parties, warning that democratic setbacks in Nigeria could have wider implications for Africa.

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, criticised the state of governance, pointing to rising poverty, insecurity and economic hardship, while urging collaboration among opposition forces.

Former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi argued that the opposition must reassess its strategy, saying internal weaknesses, rather than President Tinubu alone, pose the greatest challenge.

