The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission recovered official vehicles from five former Kano commissioners following their resignation from the state executive council

Chairman of the Commission, Sa’idu Yahaya, said the recovery exercise was carried out after the former commissioners ignored repeated directives and a court order was secured

A retired senior civil servant, Mohammad Tukur, clarified that no law permitted commissioners to retain government vehicles after leaving office

Kano state - Tension heightened in Kano on Thursday, February 26, after the Kano state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission recovered official vehicles from several former commissioners who recently resigned from the state executive council.

The recovery exercise followed what the commission described as repeated failure by the affected former officials to return government-owned vehicles despite official requests.

The Kano State Anti-Corruption Commission retrieves government vehicles from five ex-commissioners. Photo credit: @ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

Those affected include Ibrahim Umar, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, and Nasiru Sani Garo.

Commission cites refusal to return government assets

Briefing journalists after the operation, the commission’s chairman, Sa’idu Yahaya, said the action became unavoidable after the former commissioners ignored multiple directives to hand over public property, Punch reported.

He explained that the operation was initiated following formal complaints from the Office of the Secretary to the Kano state government, which alerted the commission to alleged abuse of office and the continued possession of government assets after resignation.

“Government assets are not personal property. Once an official leaves office, all government vehicles and assets in their custody must be returned immediately,” Yahaya said.

Court order secured for vehicle recovery

Yahaya disclosed that the commission obtained a court order before proceeding with the recovery, stressing that due process was strictly followed.

“They were advised to return the vehicles to avoid a situation like this, but they refused, leaving us with no alternative but to take action. We followed due process and secured a court order, which was duly granted, to recover the vehicles,” he stated.

According to him, five vehicles were recovered in total, but only two were confirmed to be the original vehicles purchased by the government, Daily Trust reported.

Allegation of sale of official vehicles

The commission chairman further alleged that some of the original official vehicles had been sold after the commissioners left office and replaced with other vehicles.

“Investigation revealed that the official vehicles had been sold and replaced with other vehicles, which we also recovered. We will launch a full investigation to determine whether the official vehicles were sold to procure these ones or otherwise,” Yahaya said.

Commission denies political motive

Addressing speculation surrounding the operation, Yahaya dismissed claims that the recovery exercise was politically motivated.

The Kano State Anti-Corruption Commission moves to recover official vehicles held by five ex-commissioners. Photo credit: Abba Yusuf

Source: Facebook

“This is not about witch-hunting anyone. It is about protecting the resources of the people of Kano State. We will not tolerate any form of misconduct or unlawful retention of government property,” he said.

He added that the commission would continue monitoring the use and custody of public assets and would not hesitate to act against any official found in violation of asset return regulations.

No law allows commissioners keep official vehicles

A retired senior civil servant, Mohammad Tukur, also weighed in on the matter, clarifying that existing administrative rules do not permit commissioners to retain official vehicles after leaving office.

“No law guarantees commissioners the right to keep government vehicles at the end of a successful tenure, whether they are sacked or resign from office,” he said.

Tukur explained that official vehicles are provided strictly for the performance of official duties, noting that only the governor has the discretion to approve the retention of such assets.

“Under administrative policy, what commissioners are entitled to upon leaving office are certain allowances, not official vehicles,” he added.

Kano: Lawmaker confronted by angry youths

Legit.ng previously reported that Hon. Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, who represents Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gado Federal Constituency, was booed and quickly escorted out of an APC ward congress in Tofa local government area of Kano state after angry youths disrupted the gathering.

Videos cited online on Tuesday, February 24, show a tense scene during the party’s leadership meeting. As the shouting continued, the atmosphere grew more hostile.

Source: Legit.ng