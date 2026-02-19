Egrangbene Autonomous Communities have mourned the passing of Pere-elect Henry Ambakederemo Okrikpa at age 70

Legit.ng reports that Okrikpa faced kingship controversies during his tenure, remaining unrecognised by the Delta State government

The late monarch-elect's community prepares for burial arrangements amidst ongoing mourning and a history of leadership disputes

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Warri, Delta State - The Egrangbene Autonomous Communities, comprising the Egrangbene Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, announced the death of the Pere-elect, Henry Ambakederemo Okrikpa, the Egbine-Agbe, Daufa I of the proposed Egrangbene Kingdom.

According to a report by The Punch on Thursday, February 19, a statement signed by the Okruzi of the Egrangbene Autonomous Communities said the Pere-elect died at the age of 70, leaving behind three children, grandchildren, and many relatives.

Residents in some Delta communities observe mourning after the exit of Henry Okrikpa, who was yet to receive official recognition from the administration of Oborevwori. Photo credit: @RtHonSheriff

Source: Twitter

Delta communities mourn 'Egrangbene monarch'

The newspaper reported that the Egrangbene Autonomous Communities have declared a period of general mourning pending burial arrangements.

The statement added that the official burial date will be announced in due course through the Regent of the proposed Egrangbene Kingdom, Oboye Omonibeke.

Legit.ng recalls that a lingering kingship tussle had persisted in the community since Okrikpa was elected and crowned on September 16, 2009.

However, he was not recognised by the Delta State government due to the controversy surrounding his selection as king.

Fear as Delta monarch killed

Meanwhile, a monarch in Asamokwu village, Ndokwa East LGA of Delta, was killed following a dispute over an oil derivation sharing formula.

Bright Edafe, police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the sad incident, according to The Cable.

Edafe said the monarch was murdered following an argument between his community in Delta and an adjoining village over the sharing formula of a derivation fund from an oil company situated in their environment.

The incident has resulted in heightened tension in the community

A source told the press that the hoodlums who eliminated the monarch also ambushed four soldiers and killed three. Others who sustained injuries were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

Read more Delta State news:

Monarch kills self in Delta

Legit.ng earlier reported that Onotuku Joseph Onyemali, the traditional ruler of the Umuachi-Ogo community in Ndokwa East LGA of Delta State, died in an apparent self-murder.

He was found dead in his palace, with reports indicating that he ingested a substance from a container discovered near his body.

Community sources said his death followed allegations by some subjects accusing him of practising witchcraft.

Source: Legit.ng