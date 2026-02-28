The APC has condemned the verbal assault on an Abia-based journalist Chika Nwabueze of Don Media Group by Abia governor, Alex Otti, during a media chat held in the state

The party criticised Otti’s conduct during a question-and-answer session, where the journalist was insulted after requesting data to support claims of improved living standards in the state

During the media chat, the journalist asked the governor to provide verifiable data demonstrating that government policies have improved residents' living conditions

Umuahia, Abia State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia Caucus on Saturday, February 28, criticised Governor Alex Otti over his reaction to a journalist during a recent media engagement.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Otti rebuked a reporter during his monthly media chat in Umuahia, the state capital, on Friday, February 27. The governor dismissed a question seeking verifiable data on measurable socio-economic improvements under his administration, describing it as irresponsible and poorly prepared.

The tense exchange, which has not gone viral, took place during the February edition of the governor’s regular engagement with journalists, broadcast live to residents of Abia State and beyond.

Chika Nwabueze, a journalist with the BON Media Group, asked Otti to provide concrete, quantifiable evidence, beyond visible infrastructure projects such as road rehabilitation, showing how his policies since May 2023 have tangibly improved the economic conditions and living standards of residents.

In response, Otti, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), challenged the journalist’s premise, suggesting that as a resident of Abia, the reporter should personally observe and possess such data. The 61-year-old described the media chat as a “serious” platform not intended to “massage opposition,” adding that open questioning does not permit unprepared or, in his words, frivolous inquiries.

Abia APC slams Otti

Reacting through a statement exclusively sent to Legit.ng, the APC described the incident as “unfortunate.”

The party said:

"Our Governor must understand that democracy thrives on transparency, accountability anchored on credible data, and mutual respect between public office holders and the media.

"Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) strongly frowns at Governor Alex Otti’s troubling conduct during the media engagement of yesterday, which raises deeper concerns about his temperament and commitment to accountability in governance.

"Abia APC maintains that journalists serve as watchdogs of society and deserve respect in the discharge of their legitimate duties. They are not expected to be praise singers or take sides because they are trained professionals tasked with asking probing questions, seeking clarification on public expenditures, and demanding verifiable data to support government claims.

"As members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, journalists play a critical role in safeguarding democracy. When a governor reacts harshly to legitimate inquiries, it raises concerns about openness and respect for democratic principles."

APC urges facts over emotion

Furthermore, Abia APC insisted that public office holders must be prepared to defend their policies with facts rather than emotion.

The statement added:

"Abia APC, therefore, urges Governor Otti to embrace fact-based governance, which requires more than media appearances and social media declarations. Claims must be backed with verifiable data.

"In a democracy, asking for proof of performance should never be interpreted as hostility but as civic responsibility. Governor Otti must remember that he is now a democratic leader, not a bank executive. A calm and measured response under pressure reflects maturity and confidence. He should demonstrate that he is open to dissenting voices and committed to democratic ideals. Free journalism remains a pillar of good governance and must be respected and protected."

