Kano APC lawmaker Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe has been booed and escorted out of a tense ward congress meeting

Angry youths disrupted the gathering amid rising political tension and speculation over his bid for a sixth term

Citing limited legislative achievements and minimal contributions in the House, constituents questioned his 19-year record

Hon. Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, who represents Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gado Federal Constituency, was booed and quickly escorted out of an APC ward congress in Tofa Local Government Area of Kano state after angry youths disrupted the gathering.

Videos cited online on Tuesday, February 24, show a tense scene during the party’s leadership meeting. As the shouting continued, the atmosphere grew more hostile.

Some youths reportedly hurled insults, forcing aides and loyalists to hurry Jobe into a waiting vehicle to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

The lawmaker had earlier in the month tasked constituents to forgive any mistakes during a stakeholders’ meeting that reportedly ended in confusion.

Political tension in the constituency has been rising ahead of the next election cycle, with several party figures believed to be interested in the seat. Jobe, now in his fifth term in the House of Representatives, is said to be seeking a sixth.

His recent return to the APC has also spurred talk that he may be aiming for an automatic ticket.

What did Jobe achieve in 19 years?

The appearance in Tofa was described as his first major public outing in his hometown since his 2023 re-election.

The constituency has produced prominent figures in the past, including the late Yusuf Maitama Sule, Maikano Rabiu, Mustapha Janguza, Hamisu Abubakar Lambu, and Shehu Haruna Lambu.

Some community members remain unhappy with Jobe’s performance. A critic, Umar Danladi, claimed the lawmaker sponsored only one bill in 19 years, a proposed Federal University of Medical Sciences, which he said has yet to become a reality. He also alleged that Jobe rarely contributed to debates on the House floor.

