President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed executive and non-executive board members for the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO)

This comes nearly a year after the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) unbundled the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) by establishing the NISO

ITinubu appointed Adesegun Olugbade as board chairman, while Abdu Mohammed Bello was named managing director (MD) of the organisation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, March 19, appointed executive and non-executive board members for the newly established Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, obtained by Legit.ng, Adesegun Olugbade is the board chairman, while Engineer Abdu Mohammed Bello has been appointed managing director (MD).

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of executive and non-executive board members for the newly established Nigerian Independent System Operator. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The president has also appointed four executive directors (EDs): Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali for Systems Operation, Engineer Shehu Abba-Aliyu for Systems Planning, Dr. Edmund Eje for Market Operations, and Babajide Ibironke for Finance and Corporate Services.

The non-executive directors include Engineer Lamu Audu, representing Generation; Folake Soetan for Distribution; Tajudeen Giwa-Osagie as market expert; Engineer Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz for Transmission, and Alhaji Mahmuda Mamman, Permanent Secretary at the federal ministry of power.

The statement by Onanuga said the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) will finalise the recruitment process.

It added:

"These appointments align with the Electricity Act of 2023. They followed a memorandum from Vice President Kashim Shettima and a rigorous selection process conducted by the Independent Board Nomination Committee (IBNC) in collaboration with Phillips Consulting Limited.

"The creation of NISO fulfills a key mandate of the Electricity Act (2023), which requires the unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) into a Transmission System Provider (TSP) and an Independent System Operator (ISO).

"The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) officially established NISO on April 30, 2024. The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) are its subscribers, each holding equal equity shares."

The list of the new appointees can be seen below:

Adesegun Olugbade, NISO board chairman Engineer Abdu Mohammed Bello, NISO managing director (MD) Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali, executive director, systems operation Engineer Shehu Abba-Aliyu, executive director, systems planning Edmund Eje, executive director, market operations Babajide Ibironke, executive director, finance and corporate services. Engineer Lamu Audu, non-executive director representing Generation Mrs Folake Soetan, non-executive director for Distribution Tajudeen Giwa-Osagie, non-executive director (market expert) Engineer Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, non-executive director for Transmission Alhaji Mahmuda Mamman, permanent secretary at the federal ministry of power (non-executive director).

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Adesegun Olugbade as the board chairman of the newly created Nigerian Independent System Operator. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu appoints members of national assembly commission

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved Saviour Enyiekere's appointment as chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) for a five-year renewable term.

This update was given by Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons.

Until his appointment, Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, was the deputy chief of staff to the senate president.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng