Seyi Tinubu has reportedly taken action against King Mitchy on Instagram following her feud with VeryDarkMan

Recall that the president's name was mentioned in a series of exchanges between Mitchy and VeryDarkMan

Seyi's reported action comes amid reports of King Mitchy's passing on social media, generating buzz

More drama has trailed the viral exchange between Mukoro Michelle, aka King Mitchy, and Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, as Seyi Tinubu reportedly unfollowed the influencer on Instagram.

The reports of Seyi's action surfaced on social media in the early morning of Saturday, February 28, as popular blogger Tunde Ednut shared the update on his Instagram page.

Seyi Tinubu takes action against King Mitchy amid drama with VDM. Credit: seyitinubu/kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

A search made by Legit.ng also showed the president's son's official Instagram page handle was not on Mitchy's follower list on Instagram.

Tunde Ednut's Instagram post showing the action Seyi Tinubu took against King Mitchy is below:

Seyi Tinubu's name mentioned in VeryDarkMan, King Mitchy's drama

King Mitchy and VDM had engaged in an online feud after she dragged him over renovating schools, with the online critic claiming that the president's son had been funding the influencer since 2023.

King Mitchy also reacted to VeryDarkMan's accusation of inappropriate behaviour with Seyi, alleging that she was 'licking lollipop'.

Reactions trail action Seyi Tinubu reportedly took against King Mitchy. Credit: seyitinubu

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail Seyi Tinubu's reported action

The report, which comes amid news of King Mitchy's death, has left many talking.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

great_prisca reacted:

"Don't let anyone know your helper. E get why."

dharmieblack_ said:

"In this life, learn how to keep some things to yourself. Not everything needs to be announced, explained, or shared. I’ve had people tell me, ‘Dami, you’re too secretive.’ 😂 And honestly? I’ll take that as a compliment. "

the_veryfairman commented:

"Omo ehhh every body na actor for Nigeria na o."

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"I don’t think anybody in their reasonable senses this girl has brought their nyash out will want to associate themselves with her."

triplekaysboutique reacted:

"In this life, you see that world helper!!!!!!! Keep your mouth shut when you find one cos ehn!! People who hate the fact that things are going well for you many pass who like you like that!! Wisdom!!!!"

donflexx commented:

"You see wetin Cho cho cho / clout chasing don cause her? You don’t have the intellectual capacity to drag someone, na him u go start wetin u no fit finish . Now u don carry ur small girl behavior pursue your helpers/ spoil ur blessings."

blesynn_ said:

"That was the best decision,because never seen a senseless girl like that,sharing people chat ah,,,,abeg o."

King Mitchy shares allegation made by VDM

Legit.ng also reported that King Mitchy said the activist accused her of inappropriate behaviour, alleging that she was “licking lollipop.”

She added that he claimed it belonged to Seyi Tinubu, though she did not confirm the allegation.

King Mitchy warned that she could also people to bring down pages and accused the activist of acting as though he is the only good person, while portraying others as bad.

Source: Legit.ng