UCL 2026: Ex-Obidient Movement Director Reacts as Post Predicting Winner Resurfaces, Trends
- Politician and Arsenal fan, Morris Monye, has marvelled at social media's predictive prowess on football outcomes
- @Addz8's viral tweet forecasted English side Arsenal winning the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL)
- Many sports enthusiasts believe Arsenal has a dream route to the 2026 UCL final in Hungary in May after seeing their round of 16 opponent
London, United Kingdom - Morris Monye, former director of mobilisation for the Obidient Movement, has expressed amazement at how some social media users can almost accurately predict football events.
Legit.ng recalls that in February 2021, an X (formerly Twitter) user, @Addz8, predicted Arsenal would win the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL).
Prominent Arsenal supporter amazed by prediction
The tweet recently resurfaced and has gone viral.
Reacting, Monye wrote on his verified X account on Friday, February 27, 2026:
“How do people see these things?”
Tweeps react to pro-Arsenal post
Meanwhile, several internet users are also reacting to @Addz8's post. Legit.ng captured some X comments below:
Abu Azeez, one of the pioneers of Nigerian beach soccer, wrote on X:
"Signed, sealed and delivered."
@IamChigozie10 said via X:
@eniturn commented via X:
"There are some prophecies that must not happen because of the noise pollution the world would face at large. This is one of them."
@Philopearl_Afc said:
"This tweet is trending, there won’t be any jinxing in Jesus name."
@Jesse_xn wrote:
"This may be the season, grandma."
@arsenatasyas said:
"Let’s come back to this tweet at the end of the season. I hope we’ll win it this season."
@AfcN5Charles wrote on X:
"I’m certain the boys have seen this tweet as it is trending. Let this be a driving force and motivation. I cover this tweet with the blood of Jesus."
Isaac Walter said:
"I saw it too."
@alagbe003 wrote on X:
"This is looking real now."
Arsenal’s possible path to final
Legit.ng reports that Arsenal can plot their route to the 2025/26 UCL final now that the draw for the knockout stage of the competition has been completed.
The Gunners will play Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 and, if they get past the German side, it is Sporting or Bodo/Glimt in the quarter-finals for a place in the last four.
Beyond that, they would face one of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Newcastle or Tottenham in the semi‑finals.
The big news for Mikel Arteta's side, not that there are any guarantees in knockout football, is that they have avoided Real Madrid, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, who are all on the other side of the draw.
Leverkusen sends message to Arsenal
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bayer Leverkusen sent a bold message to Arsenal ahead of the UCL round of 16.
In a social media post, the German club recalls their last meeting with Arsenal.
