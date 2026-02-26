Obi Cubana's brother has publicly declared his interest in contesting in the 2027 general elections

The businessman's brother made the announcement while sharing a flyer about his political ambition

Obi Cubana, his wife, among others, also took to the comment section to react to the announcement

Ikenna Iyiegbu, aka Ike Cubana, the younger brother of businessman and socialite Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has publicly declared his intention to contest in the 2027 general elections.

Ike is set to contest for the House of Representatives under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to represent the Idemili North and South Federal Constituency.

Obi Cubana's brother shared the announcement on Wednesday, February 24, via his social media page. He also included a flyer, which featured his picture and details about his political ambition.

"Service to the great people of ldemili North & South federal constituency," he wrote in a caption.

Cubana's declaration has once again put his older brother in the spotlight, sparking conversations about his support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election through the City Boy Movement.

Recall that in January, the pro-Tinubu group appointed Obi Cubana as its south east coordinator, igniting heated backlash from social media users.

Ikenna Cubana's social media post announcing his declaration is below:

Reactions trail Ikenna Cubana's declaration

Reacting, some netizens questioned why Obi Cubana chose to contest under the APGA and not under the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

officialmichaeljnr said:

"Why not APC lmao. Ndi city boy."

mr_rexanselm wrote:

"Hunger no good all of una don de praise him, what did he know about leadership."

yours_obidiently01 said:

"So you don’t believe in CITY BOIZ."

mr_dicksons commented:

"I hope you don’t want to use APGA to enter then switch to APC because you already know that APC is a no go area in my state Anambra, You all should at least be sincere."

iam_vicky_c said:

"@ike_cubana Yessss ooooooo OLUWA NO GO SPOIL YOUR OWN AJEH.....May the Almighty God continue to strengthen you and grant you All your heart desires Amen...May your vote count victorious because you are born to be a victor victory."

whizeoflagos said:

"Very funny that his brother supports the ruling party @ike_cubana God bless and help you win so you can continue to do the Good work."

donmore01 wrote:

"He has been a member of APGA party, and he has run an election campaign under this party too."

