The viral image of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s meeting with Paul Kagame, Rwanda’s president, has the watermark of Grok

President Tinubu reportedly met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in Paris, France’s capital

Several Nigerians on X criticised the presidency over the development, accusing it of sharing an “AI-generated image” of the meeting

Paris, France - The presidency on Sunday, January 4, shared an image showing President Bola Tinubu meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Paris, France.

The photograph quickly went viral but was later scrutinised on X (formerly Twitter) over its possible connection to Grok, an AI-powered assistant.

Nigerians react online after the presidency shares an AI-linked photo of President Bola Tinubu and Paul Kagame in Paris. Photo credits: @officialABAT, @PaulKagame

Questions surround Tinubu's image

A post on Tinubu's official X account, @officialABAT, read on Sunday, January 4:

"This afternoon, I had a private lunch with H. E. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda to discuss the current state of world affairs and advancing Africa in an ever-changing global landscape."

As reported by Vanguard, the image, which quickly went viral, was posted by President Tinubu and his aides, showing both leaders seated in the same space during what was described as a private engagement in the French capital.

Several Nigerians on X criticised the presidency over the development, accusing it of sharing an “AI-generated image” of the meeting.

Legit.ng captured some reactions below:

@flowzki commented:

"AI-generated image ???? What is even real in this administration at this point … cos if handler can’t even know you cannot use an AI-generated image for a presidential official presentation like this … omo smh!"

@tradewithola said:

"At least be perfect in your lies I can see the Grok logo on this picture."

@Real_jaeflex wrote:

"Okay, maybe the photo is real, but they used Grok to edit a part of it to look better."

@Zealous_ayo464 said:

"Why this (sic) thing carry Grok label?"

@_dchairman wrote:

"Breeze don blow we don see the fowl’s nyash, a whole president using AI picture. This man no just rate us at all."

Nigerians react as President Bola Tinubu shares an AI-linked image of a meeting with the Rwandan president. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

@udo_ski wrote:

"Mr President, please sack whoever generated this picture for you to post publicly with the Grok watermark showing.

"Sack your photographer too. Sack whoever approved this post. Sack your media team too."

Presidency: Tinubu–Kagame photo enhanced

Meanwhile, The Cable reported that sources within the Presidency said the photo was not generated by Grok but was merely enhanced using the AI tool.

The original picture taken at the lunch meeting was said to have been of lower quality; hence, it was “improved with Grok."

Later, on Monday morning, January 5, Temitope Ajayi, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, reiterated the defence via his verified X account.

Ajayi posted:

"The narrative that the picture of Presidents Bola Tinubu and Paul Kagame taken in Paris yesterday was AI-generated is not correct. The media reports and social media comments that followed area misrepresentation of facts.

"The picture is real and not AI-generated as claimed. Both President Kagame and President Tinubu met in Paris and had lunch together on Sunday (yesterday). The two leaders later had dinner with President Macron same yesterday evening.

"The picture was taken with a phone and obviously had poor quality. The photographer only later used Grok to improve the picture quality. That is not a reason to conclude that it was AI-generated. The writer or editor should have asked questions before this wrong conclusion."

