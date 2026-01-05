Nigerians React as Presidency Shares AI-linked Image of Tinubu, Kagame Paris Meeting
- The viral image of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s meeting with Paul Kagame, Rwanda’s president, has the watermark of Grok
- President Tinubu reportedly met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in Paris, France’s capital
- Several Nigerians on X criticised the presidency over the development, accusing it of sharing an “AI-generated image” of the meeting
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.
Paris, France - The presidency on Sunday, January 4, shared an image showing President Bola Tinubu meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Paris, France.
The photograph quickly went viral but was later scrutinised on X (formerly Twitter) over its possible connection to Grok, an AI-powered assistant.
Questions surround Tinubu's image
A post on Tinubu's official X account, @officialABAT, read on Sunday, January 4:
"This afternoon, I had a private lunch with H. E. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda to discuss the current state of world affairs and advancing Africa in an ever-changing global landscape."
As reported by Vanguard, the image, which quickly went viral, was posted by President Tinubu and his aides, showing both leaders seated in the same space during what was described as a private engagement in the French capital.
Several Nigerians on X criticised the presidency over the development, accusing it of sharing an “AI-generated image” of the meeting.
Legit.ng captured some reactions below:
"AI-generated image ???? What is even real in this administration at this point … cos if handler can’t even know you cannot use an AI-generated image for a presidential official presentation like this … omo smh!"
"At least be perfect in your lies I can see the Grok logo on this picture."
"Okay, maybe the photo is real, but they used Grok to edit a part of it to look better."
"Why this (sic) thing carry Grok label?"
"Breeze don blow we don see the fowl’s nyash, a whole president using AI picture. This man no just rate us at all."
"Mr President, please sack whoever generated this picture for you to post publicly with the Grok watermark showing.
"Sack your photographer too. Sack whoever approved this post. Sack your media team too."
Presidency: Tinubu–Kagame photo enhanced
Meanwhile, The Cable reported that sources within the Presidency said the photo was not generated by Grok but was merely enhanced using the AI tool.
The original picture taken at the lunch meeting was said to have been of lower quality; hence, it was “improved with Grok."
Later, on Monday morning, January 5, Temitope Ajayi, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, reiterated the defence via his verified X account.
"The narrative that the picture of Presidents Bola Tinubu and Paul Kagame taken in Paris yesterday was AI-generated is not correct. The media reports and social media comments that followed area misrepresentation of facts.
"The picture is real and not AI-generated as claimed. Both President Kagame and President Tinubu met in Paris and had lunch together on Sunday (yesterday). The two leaders later had dinner with President Macron same yesterday evening.
"The picture was taken with a phone and obviously had poor quality. The photographer only later used Grok to improve the picture quality. That is not a reason to conclude that it was AI-generated. The writer or editor should have asked questions before this wrong conclusion."
Read more on Bola Tinubu's presidency:
- Tinubu grants presidential pardon to Maryam Sanda, who killed her husband in 2020
- Tinubu's govt: New twist as top minister receives death threats
- Certificate scandal: Fresh details emerge on how Tinubu allegedly ordered minister's resignation
Ayodele warns President Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned President Tinubu that bandits and terrorists are allegedly planning reprisal-heavy attacks against the country following the attack launched by the US in Sokoto State against outlaws.
In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and recently obtained by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele stated that the United States is not supporting Nigeria. The cleric claimed that the missile launch is merely a guise to advance the Western country’s agenda against Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.