Breaking: Judge Withdraws From Suit Filed By El-Rufai, Gives Reason
The Federal High Court in Abuja has transmitted the fundamental human rights case file that was instigated by the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, to the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), so that it can be reassigned.
The development came after Justice Belgore announced his withdrawal from the suit in an open court on Wednesday, February 27, saying that the return of the case file was necessary because he was proceeding on leave.
According to Daily Trust, the court earlier adjourned the suit on Wednesday, February 25, to Thursday, February 26, to hear the bail application of the former governor.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng