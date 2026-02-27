The Federal High Court in Abuja has transmitted the fundamental human rights case file that was instigated by the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, to the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), so that it can be reassigned.

The development came after Justice Belgore announced his withdrawal from the suit in an open court on Wednesday, February 27, saying that the return of the case file was necessary because he was proceeding on leave.

According to Daily Trust, the court earlier adjourned the suit on Wednesday, February 25, to Thursday, February 26, to hear the bail application of the former governor.

