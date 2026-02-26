Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has filed a fresh suit seeking to restrain anti-graft and security agencies from freezing his accounts or seizing his assets

He argued that his severance pay and properties were lawfully acquired and protected by law

The move comes amid ongoing investigations and multiple legal battles involving the former governor

Legit.ng Journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award winner, with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance, and accountability in Nigeria.

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja with a fresh application seeking to restrain anti-corruption and security agencies from freezing his bank accounts or seizing his assets.

In the suit filed on 24 February through his lawyer, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), the ex-governor asked the court to grant an interim injunction directing the respondents to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the substantive matter.

Nasir El-Rufai has filed a fresh suit seeking to restrain anti-graft and security agencies from freezing his accounts or seizing his assets. Photo: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

The respondents listed in the suit include the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the State Security Service (SSS), and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Legit.ng reports that El-Rufai has been in ICPC custody for about a week following his release by the EFCC, where he spent two nights after honouring an invitation over corruption allegations linked to his tenure as Kaduna governor between 2015 and 2023.

While in custody, the SSS filed charges accusing him of illegally intercepting a phone call involving National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

Although he was scheduled for arraignment before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the hearing did not proceed because he was not produced in court.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik subsequently adjourned the matter to 23 April.

Demands by El-Rufai

In his latest application, El-Rufai asked the court to declare that his severance pay, received after completing his tenure as governor, cannot reasonably be treated as proceeds of unlawful activity.

He maintained that the payment was a lawful entitlement under the Pension and Gratuity (Governor and Deputy Governor) Law of Kaduna State and guidelines of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

He also sought declarations affirming that properties acquired from the severance package were lawfully obtained and that any move to freeze his accounts or seize his assets without credible evidence would violate his fundamental rights, including the presumption of innocence and fair hearing as guaranteed by the Constitution.

As reported by Premium Times, the former governor further requested a perpetual injunction restraining the agencies from interfering with his bank accounts and properties.

He asked the court to award N1 billion in damages for what he described as anticipated violations of his rights, psychological distress and reputational harm, as well as N100 million as costs of the action.

Other legal pushbacks

El-Rufai has mounted multiple legal challenges in recent weeks. He filed an application seeking to quash the phone-tapping charges, describing them as incompetent and an abuse of court process.

He also instituted a separate N1 billion suit against the ICPC over a reported search of his Abuja residence, challenging the validity of a warrant issued by a magistrate in the Federal Capital Territory.

Nasir El-Rufai has filed a fresh suit seeking to restrain anti-graft and security agencies from freezing his accounts or seizing his assets. Photo: @elrufai/@icpc

Source: Twitter

However, anti-graft agencies have maintained that investigations and prosecutions are carried out in accordance with the law and are not influenced by political affiliations.

Court takes action on El-Rufai's case

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the hearing of the suit involving the DSS and the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

The secret police had filed a three-count charge against the former governor on the allegation that he was wiretapping the telephone conversation of the NSA.

El-Rufai had, in an interview, claimed that he listened to the television conversation and accused the NSA of ordering his arrest.

ICPC denies El-Rufai bail move

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reportedly been denied a bail application by the ICPC, as a media aide gave an updated development on the matter.

The legal team of the former governor was said to have applied for bail for the former governor, but the anti-graft agency reportedly did not respond to the letter.

The continued detainment of El-Rufai has continued to raise concerns among the legal team and the family of the former governor.

Source: Legit.ng