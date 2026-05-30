An Arsenal icon has mentioned one player that coach Mikel Arteta must field against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final

The Gunners are preparing to win their first UCL appearance in 20 years as they chase their first crown

Arteta has also provided the injury status of Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke, and Ben White

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has urged Mikel Arteta to include an important player in the central midfield against Paris Saint-Germain later tonight.

The Gunners and Les Parisiens would trade tackles in the final of the UEFA Champions League at Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary, at 5pm.

The North London club are gunning for its first-ever UCL title, while PSG are aiming to win a back-to-back European title.

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon wants Mikel Arteta to start Myles Lewis-Skelly in the UEFA Champions League final vs PSG. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Dixon wants Arteta to start Lewis-Skelly

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon advised coach Mikel Arteta to put Myles Lewis-Skelly in his starting XI against Paris Saint-Germain.

According to UK Metro, the 62-year-old believes that the teenager deserves another opportunity to cement himself in the midfield.

Dixon compared the strength of Lewis-Skelly on the ball to that of England great Paul Gascoigne.

The former Stoke City star said the defender was brilliant against West Ham (Premier League match) and Atletico Madrid (in the Champions League). He said:

"I can’t say I was surprised because I think I knew he could do it. I think it was an opportunity born out of Mikel needing something, and he got it in bucketloads.

"I thought Myles was brilliant. His control, his awareness of players around him, he was my man of the match, and possibly in both games.

‘It’s a big call (who to start in the Champions League final). But I’d probably play Myles. I think he’s already shown enough not to be fazed by that. ‘I’ve watched Myles a lot, he’s very Gazza-like in the way that he uses his weight and his strength."

Arteta speaks on selection

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said all the players are eager to play in the final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish manager said the selected players have to give their best and not relent on the pitch. He said:

"I look around and I see the joy and the desire that all of them have to play this match.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants the Gunners to lift their first UCL title against Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

"We all know that it is the biggest game in football, and everybody wants to be part of that. They all understand what it takes and also how important everybody is to make an impact when it's needed.

"We are here and we have the opportunity to write a new chapter in the history of this football club. In order to do that, we have to play with such clarity, a lot of courage and a relentless desire to win. We have those three aspects and I'm sure that we're going to be close to winning," per Arsenal.

Merson names 2 PSG's deadliest players

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal legend Paul Merson has highlighted two Paris Saint-Germain stars he believes could cause chaos for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Merson singled out Georgian international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and French international Desire Doue as the players Arsenal must cage if they want to return to North London as champions of Europe.

Source: Legit.ng