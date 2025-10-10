Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, said the Nigerian Senate relies heavily on security reports in making confirmation decisions on ministerial nominees and others.

Senator Ndume explained that the Nigerian Senate is not responsible for screening nominees.

Ndume says the Nigerian Senate does not screen but confirm nominees. Photo credit: Ali Ndume/DSS/@ChiefUcheNnaji

He stated this while reacting to the resignation of the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, over alleged certificate forgery.

The APC lawmaker insisted that security agencies — primarily the Department of State Services (DSS) handled screening and background checks on nominees forwarded by the presidency.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ndume stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, October 10, 2025.

Ndume explained that the Senate’s role in the appointment process is limited to confirmation

“We are not screening — get this clear. Screening and confirmation are two different things,” he said. “Before the president sends a candidate to the Senate, several processes are involved, including checks by the DSS. The DSS has to clear the person first.”

He further stated that:

“Last time, the DSS brought a report against someone and we rejected the person,” Ndume recalled. “So don’t say we are not doing our job. We don’t do screening — we only confirm.”

