President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the 10th Senate to consider constitutional amendments to enable the creation of State Police

The President made the appeal during an interfaith breakfast with Senate leadership at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended Tinubu’s leadership and offered prayers for the administration and the nation

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the leadership of the 10th Senate to initiate constitutional amendments that will provide a legal framework for the establishment of State Police across Nigeria.

The President made the appeal on Wednesday during an interfaith breakfast with senators at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the 10th Senate to consider constitutional amendments to enable the creation of State Police.

A statement posted on X by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed that Tinubu described State Police as an urgent necessity in view of Nigeria’s evolving security threats.

Tinubu: State Police critical to tackling terrorism

According to the President, decentralising policing will strengthen grassroots security, improve intelligence gathering, and empower states to respond swiftly to threats within their jurisdictions.

He stressed that State Police would complement the existing federal security structure and promote community-focused law enforcement.

He noted that the country is currently battling terrorism, banditry and insurgency, stressing that the government must respond decisively to these threats.

The President therefore urged the Senate to begin considering necessary constitutional amendments that would make room for State Police, explaining that such a move would strengthen efforts to secure the nation, reclaim forests from criminal elements and ensure that children across the country can live without fear.

The President commended what he described as a cordial working relationship between the executive and the Senate, noting that national unity is vital to defeating terrorism and banditry.

“It is a good thing that we are working in harmony. We are looking forward to a country that evolves, a country that takes care of its citizens and protects all,” he stated.

Tinubu thanks Senate over economic reforms

Tinubu also appreciated the Senate’s unwavering support for his administration’s bold economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the tax reform policy.

He described the reforms as a joint effort between both arms of government.

“I have a lot of credit for bold reforms. Without your collaboration and inspiration, those reforms would not be possible. We are reformists together. What we gave up and what we stopped is monumental corruption in the subsidy system. We don't want to participate in monumental corruption and arbitrage foreign exchange. Tinubu said.

The President added that there was no longer any need for the scramble for foreign exchange, noting that the current economic realities speak for themselves. He told the lawmakers they should take pride in the progress recorded so far, expressing satisfaction with their support.

According to him, the country is now experiencing greater economic stability with signs of prosperity ahead, while urging continued hard work and appreciating their presence at the gathering.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the 10th Senate to consider constitutional amendments for State Police during an interfaith meeting in Abuja.

Akpabio praises Tinubu’s leadership

Responding, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended Tinubu for hosting the Senate leadership at the interfaith breaking of fast.

Akpabio applauded the President’s leadership at what he described as a critical period in Nigeria’s history, noting that the administration’s reforms have increased revenue for governors at the sub-national level, enabling them to invest more in infrastructure.

He also offered prayers for the success of the administration, as well as for peace and prosperity in the country.

