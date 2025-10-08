Senator Kelvin Chukwu has finally dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Senator Chukwu officially announced his resignation from the LP and defection to the APC on the senate floor on Wednesday, October 8

The Labour Party nominated had Kelvin as a replacement to his elder brother Oyibo Chukwu who was assassinated three days before the 2023 election

Enugu, Enugu state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Kelvin Chukwu, the senator representing Enugu East district, has officially dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

LP is the party of Peter Obi, a prominent presidential candidate in the 2023 election and leader of the 'Obidient' movement.

Kelvin Chukwu defects to APC

As reported by Vanguard, Chukwu formally disclosed his political switch on Wednesday, October 8, during plenary at the senate.

Premium Times also noted Chukwu's defection.

According to the senator, he was cross-carpeting because of what he described as the collapse of internal democracy and the tattered nature of the LP.

Legit.ng reports that with Chukwu's decampment, All Progressives Congress (APC) senators are now 73, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 28, Labour Party (LP) 4, New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) 1, Social Democratic Party of Nigeria (SDP) 1 and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) 2.

Senate leadership welcomes Chukwu's decision

In his remarks, Senate President Akpabio congratulated Chukwu.

Akpabio then stated that Nigeria will not be a one-party state as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will register more parties.

