Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has written to the senate, seeking confirmation of the appointment of Musa Babayo as the chairman of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

As reported by The Nation, the request was conveyed in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Wednesday, October 8.

The president explained that the nomination was part of his administration’s efforts to reposition key institutions for better service delivery.

After reading the letters, Akpabio referred the nomination to the relevant senate committees for screening.

Legit.ng reports that under section 147(2) of the 1999 constitution (as amended), all presidential appointments into key federal positions must be confirmed by the senate before appointees can assume office.

