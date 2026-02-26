Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso dismisses alliance speculation after meeting with Governor Makinde

Closed-door meeting lasted two hours, sparking political interest ahead of the 2027 elections

Kwankwaso emphasises personal friendship over party politics in post-meeting remarks

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has dismissed suggestions that his visit to Governor Seyi makinde was aimed at forging a cross-party alliance.

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso visted Governor Makinde at the Oyo State Government on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The closed-door session lasted about two hours and was held away from the media at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The meeting has generated political interest amid growing speculation over possible realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As reported by Daily Trust, Kwankwaso said his visit was more about personal friendship than party politics.

The former Kano State governor stated this while speaking with nerwsmen after the meeting.

“This visit is more about personal friendship than party politics. Governor Makinde and I have known each other for a long time. Before proceeding to our party engagement in the state, I felt it was proper to pay him a courtesy call.”

Despite his comments, neither Kwankwaso nor Makinde disclosed details of the discussions held during the private meeting.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar and Governor Seyi Makinde seek General Ibrahim Babangida's support for the 2027 elections.

The former vice president aims to mobilise Nigerians and strengthen ADC party structures nationwide.

Governor Makinde consults Babangida on plans to potentially join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Kwankwaso returns to Nigeria amid US sanctions debate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Kwankwaso returned to Abuja on Sunday, February 15, 2026, after what his party described as “strategic international engagements” in India.

His arrival came just days after a proposed United States congressional bill named him among individuals recommended for targeted sanctions over alleged religious freedom violations.

In a statement, the NNPP confirmed that Kwankwaso’s trip abroad involved meetings with educational institutions in India, where he also received a top award.

