Kwankwaso’s NNPP faction has faced fresh uncertainty after an ally, Ahmad Garba Bichi, appeared alongside APC figures

His public alignment has been confusing, raising fears of further defections and weakening party structures in Kano

APC associates have celebrated the shift, as recent defections have continued to reshape Kano’s political landscape

The Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso-led faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has been thrown into a state of dilemma following the public appearance of Hon. Ahmad Garba Bichi alongside chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bichi, widely regarded as one of the last hopes for the faction, was sighted on Monday, February 16, at a welcoming event for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The development has also fueled speculations and left many members questioning the stability and direction of the faction.

Reactions from NNPP, Gov Yusuf's supporters emerge

Findings by Legit.ng revealed that Bichi's decision to identify with the governor's camp has thrown many into confusion.

Sources close to the NNPP, however, said the development represents a major setback for the faction.

“I have never expected this. It is a big blow to us. Hon. Bichi was seen by many of us as a pillar that would help hold the structure together.”

“Now that he has embraced the governor, we don't know what to expect next or tell our supporters," a member of the Kwankwaso faction, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Legit.ng correspondent in Kano.

The source further expressed worry that Bichi's move might trigger a chain reaction, with more chieftains expected to defect to the APC in the coming days.

"I feared this was just the beginning. I know many of our leaders are already making contacts because many are still confused about what the future holds," he added.

However, this development has sparked excitement among Governor Yusuf's new political associates within the APC.

Some members of the governor's faction, who recently defected from the NNPP, expressed glee at the development on social media, mocking the Kwankwaso camp for its diminishing influence.

“Seeing many Garba Bichi at the state Government’s house today has shocked many of our friends in the other camp (Kwankwaso’s camp). Just wait a little, in the next few days to come, you will see the worst shock,” said Honorable Ibrahim Adam, a special adviser to the governor who defected from Kwankwaso’s camp.

Honorable Adam also described how the Kwankwasiyya structure in Kano is collapsing, noting that formidable party members are now loyal to Governor Yusuf.

"Even those they thought were loyal and were with them have all defected to the Governor’s camp. All formidable party members from the ward, local government, and state levels are now with the Governor,” he added.

How did NNPP's strength diminish in Kano?

The political crisis rocking the NNPP in Kano state dates back to the defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to the APC in January 2026.

The governor cited persistent internal challenges arising from leadership disagreements and ongoing legal processes within the NNPP as reasons for his departure.

His exit was accompanied by a massive political realignment, as 21 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives, and all 44 local government chairmen also defected to the APC.

The mass movement left the Kwankwaso faction significantly weakened, with only Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo and a handful of other officials remaining in the NNPP.

Meanwhile, the NNPP leader, Senator Kwankwaso, who has dominated Kano politics for decades through his Kwankwasiyya movement, described the governor's defection as a deep betrayal.

The NNPP leader declared January 23rd as "World Betrayal Day" in a fit of anger, with sources revealing that he had never been that furious.

Since the defection, the APC has moved swiftly to consolidate its new hold on the state. The party's national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, announced a power-sharing formula that allocates 60 per cent of leadership positions to Governor Yusuf's Kwankwasiyya bloc and 40 per cent to the existing APC structure, effectively merging the two groups under the ruling party's umbrella.

APC pressures Kano deputy governor to resign

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that rising APC tensions in Kano state have seen party leaders push deputy governor Labaran Muhammad to immediately resign, as internal disagreements over loyalty and defection fears intensify.

Sources say the pressure stems from concerns about defections ahead of the 2027 elections, with some APC members believing Muhammad’s resignation could strengthen party cohesion and blunt opposition gains.

The deputy governor has not publicly resigned, and political watchers note that the unfolding situation reflects deeper intra‑party divides and power struggles within Kano’s APC ahead of critical electoral contests.

