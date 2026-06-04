A former Chelsea forward has sadly passed away following a prolonged illness on Wednesday, June 4

The former England international held the Blues' all-time top scorer before Frank Lampard surpassed it

The English national team and fans have paid their final respect to the former Crystal Palace and Cork Celtic star

Crosshaven has announced the death of former Chelsea striker Bobby Tambling, who died at the age of 84.

Tambling remains one of the greatest players in Chelsea's history, having scored 202 goals in 370 appearances for the Blues. His record stood for nearly five decades before it was surpassed by Frank Lampard in 2013.

The former England international had been living in Cork, Ireland, following his retirement from football and had been diagnosed with dementia in recent years.

Chelsea legend Bobby Tambling passes away at the age of 84 after setting a record for the Blues for four decades. Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea legend passes away

Crosshaven AFC confirmed the sad news in a heartfelt statement posted on social media, paying tribute to their former manager and friend, per The Standard.

The Irish club described Bobby Tambling as a passionate football man whose love for the game inspired everyone around him. The club wrote:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that Crosshaven AFC announce the passing of our dear friend and former manager, Bobby Tambling, a true Chelsea legend and an even more wonderful human being.

"His passion for football was absolutely infectious. Whether he was talking tactics, working on set pieces, or telling stories from his playing days (sometimes for the tenth time), you couldn't help but hang on every word.

"Bobby leaves an enormous hole in all our lives. We are all better, kinder, and richer for having known him."

Tambling's remarkable Chelsea career

Bobby Tambling made his Chelsea debut as a 17-year-old in 1959 and quickly established himself as one of the club's most prolific goalscorers.

According to Daily Record News, he played a key role in Chelsea's League Cup triumph in 1965, scoring against Leicester City in the final.

One of his most memorable achievements came in 1966 when he scored five goals in a single match against Aston Villa, a feat that remains a Chelsea club record to this day.

The striker also found the net in the 1967 FA Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur, although Chelsea eventually suffered defeat.

Chelsea legend Bobby Tambling sprints past Terry Cooper during a First Division match against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in London, England. Photo by: Don Morley/Allsport.

Source: Getty Images

Beyond his club success, Tambling earned three caps for England between 1962 and 1966, scoring once for the Three Lions.

After leaving Stamford Bridge, he had a spell with Crystal Palace before ending his playing career in the Republic of Ireland.

He later moved into coaching and management, taking charge of Cork Celtic, Cork City and Crosshaven AFC.

Chelsea and England pay tribute

Chelsea Football Club has led the tributes following the announcement of Tambling's death. The Premier League giants wrote:

"Chelsea Football Club has very sadly lost one of our most legendary players with the passing of Bobby Tambling at the age of 84," the club posted.

"We send our deepest condolences to Bobby's family and friends at this difficult time."

@England added:

"We are saddened to learn that Bobby Tambling has passed away aged 84.

"Bobby won three caps for the Three Lions between 1962 and 1966 and scored once.

"Our thoughts are with Bobby's loved ones at this time."

Details of Jose Emilio Samtamaria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid has confirmed the death of Jose Emilio Santamaria, who died at the age of 96, with his cause of death undisclosed.

The former Spanish international was born in Montevideo and played as a defender for Club Nacional de Football, winning five national championships.

Source: Legit.ng