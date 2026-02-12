Former Enugu state governorship candidate, Dr. Alex Chukwuemeka Obiechina, said a joint presidential ticket involving Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso could pose a major challenge to the ruling APC in the 2027 election

A former Enugu state governorship candidate, Dr. Alex Chukwuemeka Obiechina, has said a joint presidential ticket involving Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso could significantly challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Obiechina argued that such a coalition would reflect Nigerians’ growing demand for political change and could reshape the country’s electoral landscape.

“A joint ADC ticket by Obi and Kwankwaso would be a formidable force. The Obidient and Kwankwasiyya movements are potent against rigging. No one can short-change such a coalition,” he said.

Confidence in Obi’s growing support

Obiechina expressed confidence that Obi would perform better in 2027 than in the 2023 election, dismissing claims that the former Labour Party presidential candidate lacks political structure.

“Obi has awakened Nigerians to demand competence, accountability, and value for their votes. That consciousness is the real political structure,” he said.

He added that Obi’s movement has directly confronted godfatherism and money politics, which he described as entrenched causes of corruption and poor governance in Nigeria.

“Democracy means leaders are servants of the people, not lords over them. Reducing the cost of governance, as Obi proposes, will release resources for healthcare, education, and food security,” Obiechina noted.

Election a referendum on APC’s performance

Obiechina predicted that the 2027 election would serve as a referendum on the APC’s 12 years in power, observing that voters are increasingly guided by performance and results rather than propaganda, ethnic sentiment, or vote buying, Guardian reported.

He criticised the Nigerian Senate over what he termed cosmetic amendments to the Electoral Act, warning that vague provisions could compromise the credibility of future elections.

“By refusing to clearly define what constitutes technical failure, the Senate has deliberately created room for abuse. This provision is likely to be exploited by incumbents,” he said.

Call for transparency and accountability

Obiechina insisted that electoral laws must be clear and manipulation-proof, adding that results uploaded from polling units to INEC’s portal should remain the primary and binding record, Vanguard reported.

He further called for strict safeguards and sanctions where electronic transmission fails, stressing that electoral officials who deliberately frustrate the process should face prosecution for electoral offences.

