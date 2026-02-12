A senior figure in the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Buba Galadima, alleged that Kano State Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf sought to block Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from entering the state

Galadima dismissed claims of Christian persecution against Mr Kwankwaso, describing them as politically motivated and linked to pressure from the ruling APC

He insisted that Kwankwaso remained defiant despite alleged threats, vowing not to join the APC unless conditions in the public interest were met

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, alleged that Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, wrote to the Federal Government seeking to stop the party’s national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, from entering the state.

Galadima made the claim during an interview with DCL Hausa on Thursday.

He said, “We are aware that the Kano State Government has written to the Federal Government trying to prevent Kwankwaso from coming into Kano. But we are awaiting the response of the Federal Government.”

Reaction to U.S. congress visa ban reports

According to DailyNigerian, Galadima spoke while reacting to reports that the United States Congress was considering a visa ban on Kwankwaso over allegations of Christian persecution. He dismissed the allegations, describing them as unfounded and politically motivated.

“This threat by the U.S. Congress didn’t come to us as a surprise. Even though this isn’t what we expected, many followers had reliably informed us of unpleasant plans against him by the APC-led government if he failed to yield to mounting pressure to join the ruling party,” he said.

Kwankwaso’s political stance

Galadima insisted that Mr Kwankwaso had remained resolute despite alleged intimidation. He described him as “a warrior — fearless and a one-man battalion,” adding that the former governor had vowed not to join the APC or any other party unless certain conditions in the public interest were met.

“These are not in his personal interest but things that will alleviate the suffering of the common man,” he stated.

Alleged threats against Kwankwaso

The NNPP chieftain further alleged that government officials had threatened Kwankwaso in various ways.

He claimed:

“There is nothing that hasn’t been planned against Kwankwaso. He has been threatened with what they call ‘Malami treatment.’ Government officials have also threatened to arrest and humiliate him on spurious allegations. Even without saying anything, words will be fabricated and attributed to us, yet we remain unshaken.”

On speculations about possible political alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections, Mr Galadima said the NNPP would act in the best interest of its supporters and the Nigerian people.

