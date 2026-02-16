Rabiu Kwankwaso, leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, returned to Abuja on Sunday after what his party described as “strategic international engagements” in India

His arrival came just days after a proposed United States congressional bill named him among individuals recommended for targeted sanctions over alleged religious freedom violations

The NNPP confirmed that Kwankwaso’s trip abroad involved meetings with educational institutions in India, where he also received an award

The National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, returned to Nigeria on Sunday through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to PUNCH, his party described the trip as part of “strategic international engagements” in India.

Kwankwaso was welcomed by NNPP National Chairman, Dr Ajuji Ahmed; Kano State deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo; Senator Rufai Hanga of Kano Central; and other members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Viral video shows Kwankwaso’s arrival

A video circulating on social media showed the former presidential candidate passing through airport security, dressed in a white Babariga and his trademark Kwankwasiyya cap.

When contacted, NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, confirmed the clip.

“Yes, it is true. Senator Kwankwaso arrived in Abuja this afternoon, where he was met with party officials and NNPP chieftains before heading home,” Johnson said.

Johnson explained that Kwankwaso’s visit to India was linked to educational engagements.

“He went to India because of a meeting with educational institutions, where he was also given an award. That was where he was before all these false narratives broke out,” he stated.

US congress bill names Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso’s return came just four days after his name appeared in a proposed bill before the United States Congress. The legislation, titled the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026 (HR 7457), was introduced by Riley Moore (R-West Virginia) and co-sponsored by Chris Smith (R-New Jersey).

The bill recommended visa bans and asset freezes under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act against individuals and groups accused of religious freedom violations. Those listed included Kwankwaso, Fulani-ethnic nomad militias, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, and Miyetti Allah.

While the NNPP defended its leader, Kwankwaso himself had not issued a public statement on the proposed sanctions. His silence has drawn attention, given the international implications of the legislation.

APC, NNPP react as US proposes visa ban

Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, as United States lawmakers recommended proposed visa bans and freezing of assets over alleged violations of religious freedoms in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the US House of Representatives introduced the bill, titled ‘The Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026.’

The new bill also affected the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and the Miyetti Allah Kautal H0re. The APC and NNPP rejected the proposed visa bans and asset freezes recommended by United States lawmakers against Kwankwaso, According to the bill, visa bans and asset freezes are recommended under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act against individuals and entities accused of involvement in religious freedom abuses.

