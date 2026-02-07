Kwankwaso Support Group has proposed a joint presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

Supporters emphasised the alliance as crucial to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges and political turmoil

Reactions to the proposal varied, with both support and criticism highlighting past election dynamics and potential future cooperation

The Kwankwaso Support Group 2027 has called for a joint presidential ticket of the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi and the ex-Kano governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Abba Gwale, the leader of the group, announced the proposal in Kano on Friday, February 6. He explained that the loyal supporters of the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) considered it necessary to appeal to Nigerians for their support for Obi-Kwankwaso's alliance, stating that it was the only way to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges.

Kwankwaso supporters ask Nigerians to support his joint ticket with Peter Obi Photo Credit: @CrownprinceCom2

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that Gwale said they have thrown their support behind the joint ticket in any political party, considering the fact that the current trajectory has shown the direction of Nigeria's current politics. He assured that Nigeria would be in a better place if the joint ticket of Obi and Kwankwaso is supported.

Nigerians react to Obi-Kwankwaso joint ticket proposal

However, Nigerians have reacted differently to the proposal by the Kwankwaso Support Group 2027. Below are some of their reactions:

AremuBlack explained why Kwankwaso should be president and Obi should be vice president:

"Kwankwaso as the presidential candidate, Obi as his running mate, and I will campaign for them with all I have. Kwankwaso's educational policies and investments are reasons enough to convince me about him. Man singlehandedly built 2 State universities for Kano while he was a governor. Bring him on."

Kwankwaso supporters advocate Obi-Kwankwaso join ticket Photo Credit: @PeterObi, @KwankwasoRM

Source: Facebook

Adeyemmy reminisced on the 2023 presidential election results:

"They went all out against Peter Obi, teaming up with their oga, calling it betrayal, regional nonsense, or "Obi can't win North"—pure ego and tribal gatekeeping. If Kwankwaso had swallowed his massive pride just once and accepted a workable ticket (Obi as president, him as VP), the opposition votes wouldn't have scattered like confetti. Tinubu slides in with 37% while Obi and Kwankwaso split the protest vote—classic divide-and-rule gift to BAT."

King Dave welcomed the proposal:

"We were pleased with them in 2023. They thought Kwankwaso was more popular and accepted than Peter Obi. It’s good that they are now the ones eagerly looking for an avenue for us to work together."

Madrid said the alliances should have come during the 2023 elections:

"If Kwankwaso agreed before the last election, we wouldn't be in this situation. Obi already agreed to a one-term. If Kwankwaso agrees, he can continue after 4 years. This should not be difficult."

