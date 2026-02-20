The Defence Intelligence Agency has transferred detained cleric Sheikh Sani Abdulkadir Zaria to the Department of State Services after accusations of a coup plot against President Bola Tinubu’s government

A Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the cleric’s production for a bail hearing, but his counsel revealed he was moved instead, raising fresh legal concerns

Family sources link his detention to a N2 million transaction tied to a follower implicated in the coup allegation, while the court notes he has been held in “safe custody” since December 11, 2025

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has handed over detained Islamic cleric, Sheikh Sani Abdulkadir Zaria, to the Department of State Services (DSS) after accusations of involvement in a coup plot against President Bola Tinubu’s government.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, had ordered the DIA to produce the cleric on February 18, 2026, to determine his bail application.

At the resumed hearing on February 20, counsel to the cleric, Mohammed Sheriff, informed the court that his client had been transferred, following the DIA’s failure to present him in court.

Judge’s absence and court proceedings

According to Dailytrust, court staff explained that Justice Lifu was absent on the day of the hearing as he was attending the inauguration of 14 new judges of the Federal High Court at the Supreme Court. This development left the matter unresolved.

Fundamental rights enforcement suit

Sheikh Abdulkadir has filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the DIA, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and Jaiz Bank Plc. The suit seeks his release from detention, which he argues violates his rights.

Family links and financial transaction

Family sources have connected the cleric’s ordeal to a N2 million gift transferred to the account of the detained leader of the Fityanul Islam Tijanniyya sect. The money was reportedly sent by one of his followers, who has been implicated in the coup allegation.

Judge’s observation on detention

Justice Lifu noted that since December 11, 2025, Sheikh Abdulkadir has been kept in “safe custody” without access to family or associates. The judge explained that the detention was linked to ongoing investigations described as being for security reasons.

