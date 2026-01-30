Stanley Amandi was picked up by security forces as far back as September 2025, but his involvement in the alleged conspiracy is only just coming to light

Intelligence reports suggest the director was allegedly recruited to serve as a "propagandist" for the group, who reportedly had top government officials on an assassination list

The Defence Headquarters has officially confirmed that investigations into the illegal plan to oust the administration are complete

Nollywood actor Stanley Amadi has been implicated following fresh revelations about an alleged plot to violently remove President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Amandi is no stranger to the Nigerian film industry. Over the years, he built a reputation as an actor, director, and production manager.

His portfolio includes directing The Album and Tiger King, which he also produced in 2008, as well as producing Cornerstone in 2019. In 2024, he appeared on screen in Once Upon a Dream.

Stanley Amandi was picked up by security forces as far back as September 2025 for his involvement in the alleged coup against Tinubu. Photos: Bola Tinubu/Stanley Amadi.

Source: Instagram

He was reportedly arrested in September 2025 alongside military officers accused of planning an illegal takeover of the federal government.

The development, first reported by PREMIUM TIMES, marks the first public disclosure of Amandi’s alleged involvement in the plot.

Sources to the publication familiar with the investigation said Amandi, a former chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Enugu State chapter, was allegedly recruited by the suspected plotters to function as a propagandist.

According to the report, the alleged coup plan went beyond dissent, with investigators claiming that top government officials were marked for assassination.

Those reportedly listed included President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas.

While Amandi was not accused of bearing arms, security sources said his alleged role involved shaping narratives and messaging to support the planned takeover.

Military speaks on coup plot against Tinubu

On Monday, the Defence Headquarters confirmed that investigations into the alleged attempt to illegally oust the government had been concluded.

In a statement, the military said officers indicted in the matter would be arraigned before military judicial panels, describing the investigation as thorough and conducted in line with established procedures.

“The findings identified a number of officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government,” the statement noted

It added that such actions were inconsistent with the values and ethics of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Military personnel involved are expected to face court-martial proceedings, while civilians named in the investigation, including Amandi, will be tried in civil courts.

Coup plotters plan to kill President Bola Tinubu and other top government officials. Photo: Bola Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

APC chieftain speaks on coup plot against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has shared the image of one Brigadier General Musa Abubakar, alleging that he was the one who led the coup against President Bola Tinubu in October 2025.

Reacting to the development in a Facebook post, the APC chieftain alleged that he was informed that Abubakar was the one who led the coup and that he would be dealt with appropriately. He stressed that President Tinubu was not joking.

Source: Legit.ng