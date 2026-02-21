Hon. Philip Agbese has rallied public support for Operation Savannah Shield against rising terrorism in Nigeria

The special operation was recently launched to tackle insecurity in Kwara and Niger states, following disturbing terrorist attacks

Agbese, deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, emphasised unity and intelligence sharing to bolster military efforts in combating criminal activities

Abuja, FCT - The deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has mobilised public support for the Nigerian military's newly launched Operation Savannah Shield, declaring that collective citizen action remains critical to defeating terrorism across the country.

Recall that the federal government had on Thursday, February 19, launched a multi-agency security operation, codenamed "Operation Savannah Shield", to combat rising insecurity in Kwara state and parts of neighbouring Niger state.

The operation was officially flagged off at the Sobi Barracks in Ilorin by Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Chief of Army Staff, General Waidi Shaibu, following approval by President Bola Tinubu.

Kwara: Why was Operation Savannah Shield launched?

The deployment comes amid renewed attacks by suspected terrorists and bandits in the Kaiama axis of Kwara North and adjoining communities in Niger state, raising concerns over the spread of criminal networks across forested regions in the North-Central.

Speaking at the event, AbdulRazaq described the operation as “a big relief” to residents, particularly in communities affected by banditry and kidnapping.

Earlier in his remarks, the CDS said the operation was a proactive and coordinated response aimed at dismantling terrorist and criminal networks operating within the region.

According to the CDS, the joint task force comprises personnel from the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, with a mandate to secure lives and property, neutralise criminal elements and disrupt kidnapping activities

Operation Savannah Shield: Agbese hails Oluyede

Agbese, while speaking on the development in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Saturday, February 21, lauded the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Oluyede, for initiating what he described as a comprehensive joint military operation aimed at flushing out insecurity in the North Central region.

He observed that the North Central region, particularly, Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Niger, Plateau and Nasarawa had witnessed rising challenges of attacks which had led tothe displacement of hundreds of inhabitants in recent times.

The lawmaker who is from Benue, one of the affected states, noted that the new operation launched by the CDS demonstrates renewed strategic coordination within the Armed Forces and a clear resolve to restore peace in the country.

According to him, the era of inter-service rivalry within the military is over, noting that improved cooperation among the services signals that the Armed Forces have overcome internal challenges that previously hindered optimal performance.

“The renewed cooperation, where rivalry has become a thing of the past, is a clear indication that the Armed Forces have surmounted internal obstacles that did not help in the past,” he said.

Agbese further noted that with the Armed Forces currently enjoying robust support from international stakeholders and partners, especially the United States, it is incumbent on Nigerians to rise in unity and back the military’s efforts.

Agbese launches campaign to support military

Meanhile, Agbese announced the launch of a public advocacy campaign to galvanise nationwide support for the Armed Forces, urging citizens to join hands with security agencies to defeat all forms of terrorism in the country.

“I have always been an ardent supporter of the Armed Forces, even as an ordinary citizen,” he said, adding that he is inspired by the current military leadership and the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead sustained public backing for security operations.

He expressed optimism that with sustained cooperation between the government, the military and citizens, Nigeria would decisively overcome its security challenges.

The lawmaker called on Nigerians to cooperate and collaborate with the Nigerian Armed Forces by sharing credible intelligence that will enable the security forces succeed in flushing out the criminal elements terrorising the people.

Kwara Killings: Security expert speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kabir Adamu, a renowned security expert, said an ecosystem made up of multiple armed groups is responsible for the Kwara killings.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Monday, February 9, monitored by Legit.ng, Adamu warned against viewing Nigeria’s security challenges in a “disaggregated” manner.

"It is not a case of either or. It is an ecospace that consists of several groups. The bandits are there, the terrorist groups are there. So, as an example, we know that a group affiliated with Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), which is the Sahel-based Al-Qaeda affiliated group, which has claimed an attack in Kwara state," he said.

