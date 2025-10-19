Nigeria's history has been marked by a series of military coups, with the first occurring in 1966 and the most recent attempted coup plot uncovered in October 2025

These coups have significantly shaped the country's political landscape, often resulting in authoritarian rule, human rights abuses and economic instability

Understanding the complexities of these military interventions is crucial for grasping the challenges facing Nigeria's democracy today

Nigeria has experienced a tumultuous past, with numerous military coups shaping the country's history since gaining independence in 1960.

Here is a list of the military coups that have rocked the nation:

From Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu's 1966 coup to the latest alleged plot in 2025, Nigeria has experienced a complex history of military interventions. Photo credit: Historyville/X

Source: Twitter

1. The January 1966 Coup

The first military coup in Nigeria was led by mostly Igbo army officers, including Major Kaduna Nzeogwu and Major Emmanuel Ifeajuna.

The coup resulted in the deaths of prominent figures, including Prime Minister Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and the Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

2. The July 1966 Coup

Popularly known as the Nigerian Counter-Coup of 1966, this coup saw Major-General Gowon succeed Ironsi. The coup lasted from July 28 to July 30, 1966.

3. The 1975 Coup: Gowon's Ouster

General Yakubu Gowon was ousted in a palace coup on July 30, 1975, which brought then Brigadier Murtala Muhammed to power as Head of State.

4. The 1976 Coup: Muhammed's Assassination

This bloody and aborted coup, popularly known as the 'Dimka Coup', led to the assassination of General Murtala Muhammed. Upon General Muhammed's death, Lt General Olusegun Obasanjo became Head of State.

Military rule has significantly impacted Nigeria's economy and society, with far-reaching consequences on democratic institutions, human rights, and economic stability. Photo credit: MBuhari/X

Source: Twitter

5. The 1983 Coup: Buhari's Rise to Power

The Nigerian Military Coup of December 31, 1983, was led by a group of senior army officers who overthrew the democratically elected government of President Shehu Shagari.

Major General Muhammadu Buhari was appointed Head of State by the conspirators.

6. The August 1985 Coup: Babangida Takes Over

This palace coup was led by then Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Babangida, who overthrew the administration of Major General Muhammadu Buhari.

7. The Alleged Vatsa Coup of December 1985: Executions and Arrests

Hundreds of military officers were arrested, tried, convicted, and eventually executed for allegedly conspiring to overthrow the Babangida administration. The conspirators were alleged to have been led by Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa.

8. The 1990 Coup: Orkar's Failed Attempt

Major Gideon Orkar staged a violent and failed attempt to overthrow the government of General Ibrahim Babangida.

9. The 1993 Coup: Abacha's Rise to Power

Facing pressure to shift towards a democratic government, Babangida resigned and appointed Chief Ernest Shonekan as interim president. However, a palace coup led by General Sani Abacha overthrew the interim government.

The legacy of military rule in Nigeria continues to impact the nation, with the economy and infrastructure still recovering from the effects of decades of authoritarianism.

As a result of the military economic policy of the 1980s, 45% of foreign-exchange earnings went into debt servicing, and there was little growth, leading to widespread poverty and instability.

Coup D’état: List of African nations under military rule

Legit.ng earlier reported that the African continent and its history of coup d'état have been like a nut and its shell, and are still prevalent even in the 21st century.

The West African sub-region holds the record for the most military coups since the beginning of independence in the region.

Africa continues to suffer in keeping up with the Western World in the practice of democracy. The civilian rule in Africa has been laced with corruption, nepotism, religious bigotry, and ethnocentrism.

Source: Legit.ng