The Nigerian military detained 16 officers linked to the alleged coup plot against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions on social media regarding the alleged coup plot

Governance and security challenges continue to threaten Nigeria's long-term development

FCT, Abuja - In 2025, some military officers were detained over an alleged coup plot against President Bola Tinubu.

The former director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, announced the arrest of 16 officers for breaches of military regulations and acts of indiscipline. However, military sources told the media that the detentions were linked to an alleged failed coup, citing the federal government’s sudden cancellation of the Independence Day Parade on October 1, 2025.

Updates on coup plot against Tinubu

In this report, Legit.ng highlights seven updates to know about the alleged coup plot against President Tinubu:

1) Military submits report to Tinubu

The military has submitted the report of its investigation into what it described as “indiscipline and breach of service regulations” by the 16 detained officers, who were allegedly linked to a coup plot against President Tinubu.

As reported on Monday, January 26, 2026, by Daily Trust, the report was submitted to the incumbent Nigerian leader.

The presidency and security sources disclosed that the report was tendered to Tinubu after grilling and investigations carried out by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

2) Confirmation of threat from security sources

Premium Times reported that the Nigerian military investigated the foiled coup plot, which allegedly involved several top officers who were arrested.

Security sources told the newspaper that the alleged plotters planned to assassinate President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, among others.

3) Alleged coup plot: How stakeholders reacted

Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential contestant, said he will never support military rule.

The outspoken media entrepreneur added that with the military at the helm in Nigeria, he ‘lived through its worst days.'

In the same vein, Laolu Akande, a former spokesperson to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, urged Nigerian politicians against plotting a coup against President Tinubu.

While speaking on 'Sunrise Daily' on Channels Television, Akande urged politicians who are not content with the current administration to battle it out during elections.

He also commended the Nigerian military for 'its leadership and intelligence' in addressing such plots, PM News noted.

4) Tinubu: How Nigerians reacted

Nigerians took to social media to express their opinions on the alleged foiled putsch against President Tinubu.

Netizens expressed mixed reactions to the reports.

Per ICIR, while some described the claims as political propaganda and questioned the timing of the arrests, others called for transparency in the investigation.

5) How developments impact Nigeria’s stability

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria’s stability is significantly threatened by multidimensional insecurity, including terrorism, banditry, separatism, and kidnapping, which causes severe humanitarian crises and cripples economic growth. Combined with profound political mistrust, these factors create a volatile environment for long-term development in Africa's most populous nation.

The failed coup plot, the swift intervention, and the rapid show of solidarity from the National Assembly tell a story of decisive response. In an era when democratic norms across West Africa are under assault, Nigeria’s ability to mobilise politically, militarily, and diplomatically may prove to be the bulwark that prevents the further erosion of democracy.

6) Which coups have happened in Nigeria?

Nigeria has experienced at least nine coups and attempted coups between 1966 and 1995. The last major scare came in 1997, when then head of state Sani Abacha accused his deputy, Oladipo Diya, and other senior officers of plotting to overthrow him.

A military tribunal sentenced them to death; Abacha’s death in 1998 halted the executions, and the accused were later freed.

Since 1999, the country has recorded 26 consecutive years of civilian rule.

7) What should Nigerians watch for next?

In the aftermath of the alleged coup plot against Tinubu, political observers have advised citizens to closely monitor the security situation, the behaviour of state institutions, and the stability of information channels.

A coup, they said, often involves a rapid, secret power grab that creates a ‘fait accompli,’ giving the impression that the takeover has already succeeded.

Ex-APC aspirant predicts coup defeat

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), asserted that no coup campaign or plot 'will survive' in Nigeria.

Garba stated that in the event a coup is planned, "international actors will come in, dismantle the plotters and restore democracy."

