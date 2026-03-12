Aunty Ajara: Actor Accused of Impregnating Late Actress Speaks Out, Shares What Happened
- Femi Apefe has reacted to allegations made against him and late actress Aunty Ajara a few months ago
- The petite actress passed away as a video of her last moments trended online, with many sharing what they knew about her ailment
- In his recording, Apefe cleared his name and spoke about the kind of relationship he had with the late actress
Nollywood actor Femi Adewole, better known as Femi Apefe, has reacted to allegations that he caused the untimely passing of his colleague, Aunty Ajara.
The petite actress passed away due to pregnancy complications and a battle with liver ailments.
Before her death, colleagues pleaded for assistance online, sharing her condition. A video of her last moments also surfaced online, prompting many to create videos praying for her.
After reports emerged that Aunty Ajara was pregnant, videos of Femi Apefe with the actress went viral, with many pointing fingers at him.
In a video shared on his official Instagram page, Apefe cleared his name and explained the kind of relationship he had with the actress before her demise.
Femi Apefe on his relationship with Aunty Ajara
Apefe stated that they met two years ago and praised Aunty Ajara’s natural acting talent. According to him, they became close, and he often invited her to his location for movie shoots.
He added that she even knew his house, and a bike man used to bring her over.
The actor also explained that he suggested acting out a skit about Aunty Ajara “getting pregnant,” which people embraced.
The skit was filmed at his house, which, according to him, was the source of the rumours claiming Aunty Ajara was pregnant with twins.
Apefe emphasised that he did not impregnate Aunty Ajara. The only pregnancy he knew of was part of the skit, and he did not know about any real pregnancy.
The actor also noted that Aunty Ajara sometimes felt inferior because of her size, but he admired her acting and was one of her biggest supporters.
Here is the Instagram video below:
What fans said about Femi Apete's video
Reactions have trailed the video made by the actor in an attempt to clear the air about his relationship with Aunty Ajara when she was alive. A few people attested that Aunty Ajara and Apefe were close, but it was just a working relationship. However, a few taunted him. Here are comments below:
@laruhboss commented:
"It's those useless Facebook bloggers. I have been seeing dem blogging him with his pictures that he impregnated late Ajara."
@victoria251219 wrote:
"We all know that, i think, do not mind what they say."
@ibukunadeleke1 said:
"Na you or no be you, tell us now"
@officialnogorking94 stated:
"You go explain gaaaaaaaannnnnn sir."
Aunty Ajara at Allwell Ademola's burial
Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of late actress Aunty Ajara surfaced online a few hours after news of her demise was announced by her elder brother.
The actress had lost her battle with a liver condition, and her family and friends were thrown into mourning. She was seen attending the funeral of her late colleague, Allwell Ademola, with her baby bump clearly visible.
Source: Legit.ng
