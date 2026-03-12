Femi Apefe has reacted to allegations made against him and late actress Aunty Ajara a few months ago

The petite actress passed away as a video of her last moments trended online, with many sharing what they knew about her ailment

In his recording, Apefe cleared his name and spoke about the kind of relationship he had with the late actress

Nollywood actor Femi Adewole, better known as Femi Apefe, has reacted to allegations that he caused the untimely passing of his colleague, Aunty Ajara.

The petite actress passed away due to pregnancy complications and a battle with liver ailments.

Fans share take on Femi Apefe over allegation of impregnating late actress, Aunty Ajara. Photo credit@femiapefe/@auntyajara

Source: Instagram

Before her death, colleagues pleaded for assistance online, sharing her condition. A video of her last moments also surfaced online, prompting many to create videos praying for her.

After reports emerged that Aunty Ajara was pregnant, videos of Femi Apefe with the actress went viral, with many pointing fingers at him.

In a video shared on his official Instagram page, Apefe cleared his name and explained the kind of relationship he had with the actress before her demise.

Femi Apefe on his relationship with Aunty Ajara

Apefe stated that they met two years ago and praised Aunty Ajara’s natural acting talent. According to him, they became close, and he often invited her to his location for movie shoots.

He added that she even knew his house, and a bike man used to bring her over.

Aunty Ajara trends over colleague's video about her pregnancy. Photo credit@auntyajara

Source: Instagram

The actor also explained that he suggested acting out a skit about Aunty Ajara “getting pregnant,” which people embraced.

The skit was filmed at his house, which, according to him, was the source of the rumours claiming Aunty Ajara was pregnant with twins.

Apefe emphasised that he did not impregnate Aunty Ajara. The only pregnancy he knew of was part of the skit, and he did not know about any real pregnancy.

The actor also noted that Aunty Ajara sometimes felt inferior because of her size, but he admired her acting and was one of her biggest supporters.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Femi Apete's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actor in an attempt to clear the air about his relationship with Aunty Ajara when she was alive. A few people attested that Aunty Ajara and Apefe were close, but it was just a working relationship. However, a few taunted him. Here are comments below:

@laruhboss commented:

"It's those useless Facebook bloggers. I have been seeing dem blogging him with his pictures that he impregnated late Ajara."

@victoria251219 wrote:

"We all know that, i think, do not mind what they say."

@ibukunadeleke1 said:

"Na you or no be you, tell us now"

@officialnogorking94 stated:

"You go explain gaaaaaaaannnnnn sir."

Aunty Ajara at Allwell Ademola's burial

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of late actress Aunty Ajara surfaced online a few hours after news of her demise was announced by her elder brother.

The actress had lost her battle with a liver condition, and her family and friends were thrown into mourning. She was seen attending the funeral of her late colleague, Allwell Ademola, with her baby bump clearly visible.

Source: Legit.ng