Nyesom Wike had declared that he would back only candidates supporting President Bola Tinubu in the February 21 FCT area council elections.

The minister had said his support would cut across political parties but would exclude any candidate opposing Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The remarks were made at the 60th birthday celebration of Sandy Onor, where political leaders and academics paid tributes to the celebrant

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that only candidates aligned with President Bola Tinubu will receive his backing in the forthcoming area council elections in Abuja.

Wike made the position clear on Saturday, February 14, in Abuja while speaking at the 60th birthday celebration of Senator Sandy Onor, Daily Trust reported.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike speaking at a public event in Abuja. Photo: FB/NyesomWike

Source: Facebook

He said his political support would cut across party lines but would be strictly limited to candidates who openly support Tinubu’s reelection bid ahead of the February 21 polls.

Wike sets election condition

The minister said he felt no obligation to justify his stance. He described his position as a duty tied to his political conviction and loyalty to the president.

According to him, the same resolve would be applied in ensuring that candidates who oppose Tinubu do not emerge victorious in the FCT area councils’ election.

“We have the FCT Area Council election coming up on Feb. 21 and I have a duty to support any candidate that supports President Tinubu to win.”

“It is also my duty to ensure that any candidate that is not supporting Tinubu does not win in the election, and I owe no apology on my stand,” Wike said.

Beyond politics, Wike spoke warmly about the celebrant. He described Onor as a dependable ally and a trusted friend whose loyalty had been tested over time.

“I will continue to be with you and work with you, because I know even if I am not alive today, you will not abandon my family.”

FCT Minister Wike has declared his strong support for Tinubu-aligned candidates. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

Tributes mark Onor’s milestone

The event drew tributes from political leaders, academics and associates. Professor Anthony Eyang, who read the citation, traced Onor’s journey from his birth in Ikom, Cross River State, to his academic career and later entry into national politics.

He described the senator’s path as one defined by learning, service and leadership.

“This reflects a life devoted to learning, leadership, and the advancement of society,” Eyang said.

Other speakers also praised Onor’s character and preparation for leadership. Former Benue State governor Samuel Ortom described him as an icon and a disciplined public figure.

Former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Kalu Agabi, said the senator possessed courage and intellectual depth.

The celebration also featured the unveiling of a Festschrift in Onor’s honour, with a N50 million donation announced on behalf of Wike and his associates.

In his remarks, Onor reflected on life at 60. He said excellence, character and hard work had guided his journey. He added that achievement meant little without divine guidance and thanked those who stood by him over the years.

Wike loyalists trade blows with Makinde's

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tension flared at the national headquarters of the People's Democratic Party on Tuesday, November 18, as loyalists of rival factions confronted one another during a fresh round of hostilities in the party’s leadership crisis.

The clash erupted shortly after the faction led by acting national chairman Muhammed Abdulrahman moved against several senior figures accused of violating party directives and court orders.

Source: Legit.ng