Rapper CDQ has shared what he believes is one of the biggest challenges facing upcoming artists in the Nigerian music industry

The ‘Nowo E Soke’ crooner alleged that industry support often depends on belonging to certain groups and inner circles

His comments have reignited conversations about gatekeeping, industry politics, and the struggles of independent artists

Nigerian rapper Sodiq Yusuf, better known as CDQ, has opened up about what he described as one of the harsh realities of the music industry.

The indigenous rap star, who shot to fame with his hit song Nowo E Soke, recently shared his thoughts during an interview with Jbrandy Entertainment.

He spoke about the challenges many artistes face behind the scenes.

CDQ says talent alone may not always be enough for success in the entertainment industry. Photos: CDQ.

Source: UGC

According to CDQ, who recently spoke about Davido, talent alone may not always be enough for success in the entertainment industry.

The rapper claimed that many artists only receive meaningful support when they belong to certain influential groups or circles within the industry.

Speaking during the interview, CDQ said independent artistes often face an uphill battle when trying to build their careers without connections.

According to him, some musicians invest heavily in their craft but struggle to achieve desired results because they lack access to influential networks.

He said:

“The hardest truth about the music industry is that it has turned into a place where you have to belong to a particular caucus, gang, or cult before anyone can help you. If you are able to succeed as an independent artist without any of that, then you should thank God for it. If you don’t belong to any group or gang, you might end up spending a lot without seeing any return.”

The rapper rose to prominence in 2015 after releasing Nowo E Soke, a street anthem that featured award-winning singer Wizkid.

The song became an instant hit and helped establish him as one of the most recognisable indigenous rappers in Nigeria.

Rather than relying solely on existing structures, he later took another bold step by launching his own record label, NSNS (No Struggle No Success Entertainment), in November 2016.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail CDQ's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Uduak_lucy stated:

"The Nigerian entertainment industry and honestly, a lot of sectors here runs on affiliation more than talent. If you're not in the right circle, caucus, or whatever shadowy network, your blow can stall no matter how hard you push."

@SlawGOlaide commented:

"Believe people like this at your own peril, you once had all the big artiste as your friend in this same industry, had hit songs, did plenty collabo….what happened ? Oh you no longer in that cult or group again or you fell off ! Grow up please"

CDQ says some musicians invest heavily in their craft but struggle to achieve desired results. Photo: CDQ.

Source: Instagram

CDQ speaks on record deal from Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that CDQ disclosed he once turned down a record deal from Davido following his breakout success with his hit track, 'Indomie'.

Though Davido offered to sign him after a profitable tour, CDQ insisted on including producer Masterkraft. The proposition was rejected by Davido, ultimately ending the potential collaboration.

Source: Legit.ng