Breaking: Wike Declares Fresh Work Free Day in Abuja, Gives Reason
Ahead of the February 21, 2026, Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister Nyesom Wike has declared Friday, February 20, 2026, a work-free day and imposed a movement restriction across the territory from 8:00 pm on Friday to 6:00 pm on Saturday.
The announcements were made in a special broadcast aired on national television and radio stations on Thursday evening. Mr Wike, with the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the measures were to enable residents to travel to their communities and participate fully in the elections for chairmen and councillors in the six area councils.
He urged FCT residents to turn out in large numbers to vote, emphasising the need for orderly and peaceful conduct.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng