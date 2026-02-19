Ahead of the February 21, 2026, Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister Nyesom Wike has declared Friday, February 20, 2026, a work-free day and imposed a movement restriction across the territory from 8:00 pm on Friday to 6:00 pm on Saturday.

The announcements were made in a special broadcast aired on national television and radio stations on Thursday evening. Mr Wike, with the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the measures were to enable residents to travel to their communities and participate fully in the elections for chairmen and councillors in the six area councils.

FCT Minister declares Friday a work-free day in Abuja Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

He urged FCT residents to turn out in large numbers to vote, emphasising the need for orderly and peaceful conduct.

Source: Legit.ng